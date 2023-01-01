$30,990+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
1-800-578-1237
2017 BMW X3
GPS-Pano Roof-Camera-Brown Leather-LED-Park Sensor
Location
Titanium Auto
291 Springbank Drive, London, ON N6J 1G4
1-800-578-1237
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$30,990
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 9996056
- Stock #: S103976
- VIN: 5UXWX9C3XH0W73159
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Brown
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 60,000 KM
Vehicle Description
TitaniumAuto.ca - 1.800.578.1237 - All-In Pricing - No Hidden Fees - Haggle-Free - Fixed Pricing -
-----------------------------------------------
One Owner, Verified Clean CarFax History Report (Accident-Free)
-----------------------------------------------
2017 BMW X3 xDrive - All Wheel Drive - Tech PKG w/GPS & Camera - Finished in Jet Black with Saddle Brown, Nevada Leather.
-----------------------------------------------
All-In Price: $30,990 + HST + Licensing, No Hidden Fees-
Finance Option: $107 Weekly + HST + Licensing, ZERO down payment @ 6.99% Fixed, Open Loan, up to 84 months, O.A.C.-
-----------------------------------------------
High-Value Options:
60,000KM, Verified Clean CarFax History Report, One Owner, Rear View Camera, Navigation, GPS, Panoramic Sunroof, Saddle Brown Nevada Leather Heated Power Memory Seats, Leather Heated Steering Wheel, Heated Rear Seats. Driver Safety Assist Package Includes: Cruise Control, Auto Hold Brakes, Automatic Rain Sensing Wipers, Traction & Stability Control, LED Adaptive Automatic Headlights, Fog Lights, Enhanced Parking Aid with Front & Rear Park Sensors, Proximity Keyless Push Button Start, Power Lift Gate, BlueTooth, AUX & USB Audio Input, Balance of BMW Factory Warranty, Canadian Vehicle.
-----------------------------------------------
Welcome to TitaniumAuto.ca --- 1-800-578-1237 --- BBB A+ Accredited Business since 2009 ---
Shop Online: H.D. Pictures, CarFax Report, and Full Inventory available 24/7 online to purchase or reserve @ www.TitaniumAuto.ca ---
All-In pricing at Titanium Auto Includes:
--> Safety Certificate
--> 200 Points Inspection
--> Complete Brake Service & Paint Protection
--> New Interior Cabin Air Filter
--> 90 Days Titanium Auto Warranty
--> Balance of BMW Factory Warranty
--> Synthetic Engine Oil Change and Filter
--> Complete Deep Interior & Exterior Shampoo & Sanitize
--> CarFax History Report
--> NO Hidden or Administration Fees
--> 3 Months Sirius XM Radio Trial
--> 100% Price Match Guarantee on any advertised price, visit TitaniumAuto.ca to view terms and conditions
-- Text Hotline 24/7 @ 519.777.2608
-- Trade-ins are welcome
-- Ask for same-day pick-up
-- Shop from home, you may RESERVE your dream vehicle online @ www.TitaniumAuto.ca
-- Financing available for all customers. We welcome Students, Uber Drivers, New to Canada, Wholesalers & Dealers, Out of town customers.
...Now Accepting AliPay, WeChat Pay, and UnionPay...
291 Springbank Drive London, ON. N6J 1G4 - www.TitaniumAuto.ca - 1-800-578-1237 -
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Safety
Exterior
Interior
Power Options
Media / Nav / Comm
Seating
Comfort
Warranty
Convenience
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Titanium Auto
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.