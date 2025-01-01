Menu
Account
Sign In

2017 Nissan Micra

24,863 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2017 Nissan Micra

Watch This Vehicle
12172420

2017 Nissan Micra

Location

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4

519-659-7111

  1. 1739066270
  2. 1739066273
  3. 1739066277
  4. 1739066280
  5. 1739066284
  6. 1739066286
  7. 1739066290
  8. 1739066293
  9. 1739066296
  10. 1739066298
  11. 1739066301
  12. 1739066304
  13. 1739066306
  14. 1739066309
  15. 1739066312
  16. 1739066315
  17. 1739066318
  18. 1739066321
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
24,863KM
Good Condition
VIN 3N1CK3CPOHL251118

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 24,863 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost

Interior

Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Exterior

Automatic Headlights

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Used 2008 Toyota Camry HYBRID, ONLY 58,000KMS, LOW KMS, CERTIFIED for sale in London, ON
2008 Toyota Camry HYBRID, ONLY 58,000KMS, LOW KMS, CERTIFIED 58,346 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2007 Toyota Tacoma SINGLE CAB, RWD, ONLY 58KMS, 4 CYL, CERTIFIED for sale in London, ON
2007 Toyota Tacoma SINGLE CAB, RWD, ONLY 58KMS, 4 CYL, CERTIFIED 58,300 KM $15,995 + tax & lic
Used 2013 Chevrolet Cruze LT TURBO, ONLY 66KMS, LEATHER, AUTO, CERTIFIED for sale in London, ON
2013 Chevrolet Cruze LT TURBO, ONLY 66KMS, LEATHER, AUTO, CERTIFIED 66,318 KM $9,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Primary

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

519-659-XXXX

(click to show)

519-659-7111

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

519-659-7111

Contact Seller
2017 Nissan Micra