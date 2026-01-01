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<p>CERTIFIED,</p><p>We finance</p><p>Contact us for pre approval,</p><p>DINOS CARS</p><p>-Safety certification included in the price ( UNLESS SPECIFIED OTHERWISE ie. AS IS VEHICLES)</p><p>-IF YOU CANT COME TO US WELL DRIVE TO YOU ( WITHIN A REASONABLE DISTANCE TO VIEW) DELIVERY ALSO AVAILABLE</p><p>-Certified Quality Pre owned Vehicles</p><p>-Carfax history report available for every vehicle</p><p>-Licensing and tax are extra</p><p>-Open by Appointment Call or text(519)697-3866</p><p>-4016 Dundas St E, London, ON N5V 5C6</p><p>Step into luxury and confidence with this stunning used 2018 Buick Encore AWD 4dr Essence, now available at Dinos Cars. Draped in an elegant gold exterior and complemented by a rich brown interior, this SUV crossover is designed to turn heads and provide an exceptional driving experience. Whether youre navigating city streets or embarking on a weekend adventure, the Encores all-wheel-drive system offers superior traction and control in all Canadian conditions. This vehicle has been driven 240,580 kilometers, a testament to its enduring quality and the trust owners have placed in Buicks engineering.</p><p>The 2018 Buick Encore Essence is more than just a stylish ride; its a sophisticated and capable companion. The spacious interior is crafted for comfort and convenience, making every journey a pleasure. From its smooth automatic transmission to its premium interior appointments, this Encore is built to impress. Discover the refined driving dynamics and the practical versatility that have made the Buick Encore a favourite among discerning drivers.</p><p>Here are 5 features that truly make this 2018 Buick Encore Essence sizzle:</p><ul><li><strong>Essence Trim Luxury:</strong> Experience the pinnacle of Encore refinement with the Essence trim, offering premium interior materials and a host of upscale amenities designed for your comfort.</li><li><strong>Intelligent All-Wheel Drive:</strong> Conquer any road and any weather with confidence thanks to the advanced All-Wheel Drive system, providing optimal grip and stability when you need it most.</li><li><strong>Elegant Gold Exterior:</strong> Make a statement with the eye-catching gold paint, exuding a sense of sophistication and timeless style that stands out from the crowd.</li><li><strong>Rich Brown Interior:</strong> Sink into the inviting and luxurious brown interior, creating a warm and premium cabin atmosphere that enhances every drive.</li><li><strong>Versatile SUV/Crossover Capability:</strong> Enjoy the perfect blend of car-like comfort and SUV practicality, offering ample cargo space and a commanding driving position for your everyday needs and beyond.</li></ul><p><strong><em>Powered by AutoIntelligence™</em></strong></p><p>Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.</p>

2018 Buick Encore

240,580 KM

Details Description Features

$7,995

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2018 Buick Encore

AWD 4dr Essence

Watch This Vehicle
14210165

2018 Buick Encore

AWD 4dr Essence

Location

Dino's Cars

4016 Dundas Street East, London, ON N5V 5C6

519-601-9620

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Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$7,995

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
240,580KM
Good Condition
VIN KL4CJGSB6JB561661

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gold
  • Interior Colour Brown
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 240,580 KM

Vehicle Description

CERTIFIED,

We finance

Contact us for pre approval,

DINO'S CARS

-Safety certification included in the price ( UNLESS SPECIFIED OTHERWISE ie. AS IS VEHICLES)

-IF YOU CANT COME TO US WE'LL DRIVE TO YOU ( WITHIN A REASONABLE DISTANCE TO VIEW) DELIVERY ALSO AVAILABLE

-Certified Quality Pre owned Vehicles

-Carfax history report available for every vehicle

-Licensing and tax are extra

-Open by Appointment Call or text(519)697-3866

-4016 Dundas St E, London, ON N5V 5C6

Step into luxury and confidence with this stunning used 2018 Buick Encore AWD 4dr Essence, now available at Dino's Cars. Draped in an elegant gold exterior and complemented by a rich brown interior, this SUV crossover is designed to turn heads and provide an exceptional driving experience. Whether you're navigating city streets or embarking on a weekend adventure, the Encore's all-wheel-drive system offers superior traction and control in all Canadian conditions. This vehicle has been driven 240,580 kilometers, a testament to its enduring quality and the trust owners have placed in Buick's engineering.

The 2018 Buick Encore Essence is more than just a stylish ride; it's a sophisticated and capable companion. The spacious interior is crafted for comfort and convenience, making every journey a pleasure. From its smooth automatic transmission to its premium interior appointments, this Encore is built to impress. Discover the refined driving dynamics and the practical versatility that have made the Buick Encore a favourite among discerning drivers.

Here are 5 features that truly make this 2018 Buick Encore Essence sizzle:

  • Essence Trim Luxury: Experience the pinnacle of Encore refinement with the Essence trim, offering premium interior materials and a host of upscale amenities designed for your comfort.
  • Intelligent All-Wheel Drive: Conquer any road and any weather with confidence thanks to the advanced All-Wheel Drive system, providing optimal grip and stability when you need it most.
  • Elegant Gold Exterior: Make a statement with the eye-catching gold paint, exuding a sense of sophistication and timeless style that stands out from the crowd.
  • Rich Brown Interior: Sink into the inviting and luxurious brown interior, creating a warm and premium cabin atmosphere that enhances every drive.
  • Versatile SUV/Crossover Capability: Enjoy the perfect blend of car-like comfort and SUV practicality, offering ample cargo space and a commanding driving position for your everyday needs and beyond.

Powered by AutoIntelligence™

Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Daytime Running Lights
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert

Exterior

Fog Lights
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Cargo shade
WiFi Hotspot

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Comfort

Climate Control

Seating

Split Bench Seat
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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$7,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Dino's Cars

519-601-9620

2018 Buick Encore