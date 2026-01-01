$7,995+ taxes & licensing
2018 Buick Encore
AWD 4dr Essence
2018 Buick Encore
AWD 4dr Essence
Location
Dino's Cars
4016 Dundas Street East, London, ON N5V 5C6
519-601-9620
Certified
$7,995
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gold
- Interior Colour Brown
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 240,580 KM
Vehicle Description
CERTIFIED,
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DINO'S CARS
-Safety certification included in the price ( UNLESS SPECIFIED OTHERWISE ie. AS IS VEHICLES)
-IF YOU CANT COME TO US WE'LL DRIVE TO YOU ( WITHIN A REASONABLE DISTANCE TO VIEW) DELIVERY ALSO AVAILABLE
-Certified Quality Pre owned Vehicles
-Carfax history report available for every vehicle
-Licensing and tax are extra
-Open by Appointment Call or text(519)697-3866
-4016 Dundas St E, London, ON N5V 5C6
Step into luxury and confidence with this stunning used 2018 Buick Encore AWD 4dr Essence, now available at Dino's Cars. Draped in an elegant gold exterior and complemented by a rich brown interior, this SUV crossover is designed to turn heads and provide an exceptional driving experience. Whether you're navigating city streets or embarking on a weekend adventure, the Encore's all-wheel-drive system offers superior traction and control in all Canadian conditions. This vehicle has been driven 240,580 kilometers, a testament to its enduring quality and the trust owners have placed in Buick's engineering.
The 2018 Buick Encore Essence is more than just a stylish ride; it's a sophisticated and capable companion. The spacious interior is crafted for comfort and convenience, making every journey a pleasure. From its smooth automatic transmission to its premium interior appointments, this Encore is built to impress. Discover the refined driving dynamics and the practical versatility that have made the Buick Encore a favourite among discerning drivers.
Here are 5 features that truly make this 2018 Buick Encore Essence sizzle:
- Essence Trim Luxury: Experience the pinnacle of Encore refinement with the Essence trim, offering premium interior materials and a host of upscale amenities designed for your comfort.
- Intelligent All-Wheel Drive: Conquer any road and any weather with confidence thanks to the advanced All-Wheel Drive system, providing optimal grip and stability when you need it most.
- Elegant Gold Exterior: Make a statement with the eye-catching gold paint, exuding a sense of sophistication and timeless style that stands out from the crowd.
- Rich Brown Interior: Sink into the inviting and luxurious brown interior, creating a warm and premium cabin atmosphere that enhances every drive.
- Versatile SUV/Crossover Capability: Enjoy the perfect blend of car-like comfort and SUV practicality, offering ample cargo space and a commanding driving position for your everyday needs and beyond.
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