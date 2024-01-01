$26,988+ tax & licensing
2018 Ford Flex
SEL AWD
Location
That Car Place
443 Exeter Rd, London, ON N6E 2Z3
519-686-7253
$26,988
+ taxes & licensing
100,737KM
Used
VIN 2FMHK6C86JBA20637
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Pearl White
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 244-BA20637
- Mileage 100,737 KM
Vehicle Description
2018 Ford Flex EXL AWD. Fully equipped and finished in pearl white. Enjoy the two moonroofs from your centre-row captain chairs after you open the front power sunroof. With navigation system, bluetooth and power seats, this 7 passenger crossover feels so luxurious. It is in excellent shape and looks very attractive with alloy wheels and tented windows.
2018 Ford Flex EXL AWD. Fully equipped and finished in pearl white. Enjoy the two moonroofs from your centre-row captain chairs after you open the front power sunroof. With navigation system, bluetooth and power seats, this 7 passenger crossover feels so luxurious. It is in excellent shape and looks very attractive with alloy wheels and tented windows.

Save time, money and shopping frustration with our transparent, no-hassle pricing. We use state of the art technology to shop the competition for you and price our pre-owned vehicles to give you the best value, upfront, every time and back it up with a free market value report so you know you are getting the best deal! With no additional fees, there's no surprises either, the price you see is the price you pay, just add HST! We offer 150+ Vehicles on site with financing for our customers regardless of credit. We have a dedicated team of credit rebuilding experts on hand to help you get into the car of your dreams. We need your trade-in! We have a hassle free top dollar trade process and offer a free evaluation on your car. We will buy your vehicle even if you do not buy one from us! THAT CAR PLACE has been in business for 27 years. We are OMVIC Certified and and are Members of the UCDA earning your trust so you can buy with confidence.
*Our Staff ensures the accuracy of the information listed above. Please confirm with your sales representative to confirm the accuracy of this information***Payments are based off qualifying monthly term & 4.9% interest. Qualifying term and rate of borrowing varies by lender. Example: The cost of borrowing on a vehicle with a purchase price of $10,000 at 4.9% over 60 month term is $1,499.78.
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Fog Lights
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Cruise Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
Seating
Leather Interior
Windows
MOONROOF
Safety
Child Safety Locks
Convenience
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Additional Features
Fully loaded
Driver Side Airbag
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Nav / Navigation Package
That Car Place
443 Exeter Rd, London, ON N6E 2Z3
