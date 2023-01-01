Menu
2018 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

85,656 KM

Details

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

2018 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

2018 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

C300 4MATIC

2018 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

C300 4MATIC

Location

2293 Dundas St, London, ON N5V 1R4

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

85,656KM
Used
  Listing ID: 10327461
  • Stock #: E4874

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # E4874
  • Mileage 85,656 KM

Vehicle Description

Looking to Purchase or Finance a Mercedes-benz C-class or just a Mercedes-benz Sedan? We carry 100s of handpicked vehicles, with multiple Mercedes-benz Sedans in stock! Visit us online at www.EMPIREAUTOGROUP.CA to view our full line-up of Mercedes-benz C-classs or similar Sedans. New Vehicles Arriving Daily!

FINANCING AVAILABLE FOR THIS LIKE NEW MERCEDES-BENZ C-CLASS!
REGARDLESS OF YOUR CURRENT CREDIT SITUATION! APPLY WITH CONFIDENCE!
SAME DAY APPROVALS! www.EMPIREAUTOGROUP.CA or CALL/TEXT 519.659.0888.

THIS, LIKE NEW MERCEDES-BENZ C-CLASS INCLUDES:

* Wide range of options including ALL CREDIT,FAST APPROVALS,LOW RATES, and more.
* Comfortable interior seating
* Safety Options to protect your loved ones
* Fully Certified
* Pre-Delivery Inspection
* Door Step Delivery All Over Ontario
* Empire Auto Group Seal of Approval, for this handpicked Mercedes-benz C-class
* Finished in Blue, makes this Mercedes-benz look sharp

SEE MORE AT : www.EMPIREAUTOGROUP.CA

* All prices exclude HST and Licensing. At times, a down payment may be required for financing however, we will work hard to achieve a $0 down payment.
The above price does not include administration fees of $499.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
DVD
Bluetooth Connectivity
AM/FM/CD

Interior

Cruise Control
Navigation System

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Additional Features

Keyless GO
LEATHER
MP3 Capability
Electric Mirrors
USB Input
AIRBAG FRONT LEFT
AIRBAG FRONT RIGHT
HEATED SEATS - DRIVER AND PASSENGER
SEAT - POWER DRIVER AND PASSENGER
SIDE FRONT AIR BAGS
Active Blind Spot Assist
2 Year Free Oil Changes Included On All Our Certified Vehicles
Mats
DRIVETRAIN - ALL WHEEL
DUAL-AC
VOICE COMMAND/ RECOGNITION5 PASSENGER

