Menu
Account
Sign In

2019 Land Rover Discovery

163,820 KM

Details Features

$29,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2019 Land Rover Discovery

HSE LUXURY TD6, 7 PASS, LOADED, CERTIFIED

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Land Rover Discovery

HSE LUXURY TD6, 7 PASS, LOADED, CERTIFIED

Location

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4

519-659-7111

  1. 1721777998
  2. 1721777998
  3. 1721777998
  4. 1721777998
  5. 1721777997
  6. 1721777997
  7. 1721777997
  8. 1721777997
  9. 1721777997
  10. 1721777994
  11. 1721777997
  12. 1721777500
  13. 1721777995
  14. 1721777995
  15. 1721777995
  16. 1721777995
  17. 1721777996
  18. 1721777996
  19. 1721777996
  20. 1721777996
  21. 1721777996
  22. 1721777994
Contact Seller
Logo_AccidentFree_OneOwner

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$29,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
163,820KM
Good Condition
VIN SALRT2RK1K2411101

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 163,820 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Departure Assist

Exterior

Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Heated Steering Wheel

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Warranty

Warranty Available
Warranty Included

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
Cross-Traffic Alert
Hands-Free Liftgate
Automatic Parking

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Used 2019 Land Rover Discovery HSE LUXURY TD6, 7 PASS, LOADED, CERTIFIED for sale in London, ON
2019 Land Rover Discovery HSE LUXURY TD6, 7 PASS, LOADED, CERTIFIED 163,820 KM $29,995 + tax & lic
Used 2006 Hyundai Sonata GL, ONLY 91KMS, AUTO, SEDAN, 4CYL, CERTIFIED for sale in London, ON
2006 Hyundai Sonata GL, ONLY 91KMS, AUTO, SEDAN, 4CYL, CERTIFIED 91,999 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2016 Chevrolet Cruze LT, ONLY 108 KMS, AUTO, SEDAN, CERTIFIED for sale in London, ON
2016 Chevrolet Cruze LT, ONLY 108 KMS, AUTO, SEDAN, CERTIFIED 108,664 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Primary

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

519-659-XXXX

(click to show)

519-659-7111

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$29,995

+ taxes & licensing

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

519-659-7111

Contact Seller
2019 Land Rover Discovery