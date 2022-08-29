Menu
2020 Ford Mustang

18,980 MI

Details

$59,995

+ tax & licensing
Carmix Auto

519-639-7243

GT Premium

Location

696 Wharncliffe Rd South, London, ON N6J 2N4

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

18,980MI
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9056758

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Convertible
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 18,980 MI

Carmix Auto

696 Wharncliffe Rd South, London, ON N6J 2N4

519-639-7243

