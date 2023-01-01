Menu
2022 Ford Explorer

5,400 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Forest City Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram

519-649-2121

2022 Ford Explorer

2022 Ford Explorer

ST

2022 Ford Explorer

ST

Location

Forest City Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram

658 Wharncliffe Rd S #2, London, ON N6J 2N4

519-649-2121

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

5,400KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9575779
  • Stock #: 23-7L009B
  • VIN: 1FM5K8GC7NGC07221

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 23-7L009B
  • Mileage 5,400 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System
Power Steering
4x4
10 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Forest City Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram

Forest City Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram

658 Wharncliffe Rd S #2, London, ON N6J 2N4

519-649-2121

