$104,135+ tax & licensing
2024 Ford Expedition
Limited MAX
2024 Ford Expedition
Limited MAX
Financifi
111 Waterloo St. Suite 608, London, ON N4W 1M6
(519) 702-7290
$104,135
+ taxes & licensing
Used
12,321KM
VIN 1FMJK2AG9REA13413
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Star White Platinum Metallic Tri-Coat
- Interior Colour Black Onyx
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 5-door
- Passengers 7
- Stock # N24022
- Mileage 12,321 KM
Vehicle Description
Currently or previously a Dealer Demonstrator. Confirm interest rates with the Sales Team!
304A - STEALTH PERFORMANCE EDITION - 22" ALUMINUM WHEELS - HEAVY DUTY TRAILER TOW PKG - CONTROL TRAC W/ELSD - 15.5 LCD SCREEN - NAVIGATION - POWER DEPLOYABLE RUNNING BOARDS - 360 CAMERA - RAIN SENSING WIPERS - BLINDSPOT MONITORING - POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS - COPILOT360 ASSIST2.0 + MORE!
The 2024 Ford Expedition Limited Max stands at the pinnacle of Ford's full-size SUV lineup, combining spaciousness, comfort, and capability into a refined and powerful package. Designed for those who require ample room for passengers and cargo without compromising on luxury or performance, the Expedition Limited Max delivers on all fronts.
Visually, the Expedition Limited Max commands attention with its bold and muscular exterior styling. Featuring Ford's distinctive grille design, striking LED headlights, and clean lines, it presents a modern and imposing presence on the road.
Inside, the cabin offers a spacious and luxurious environment for up to eight passengers across three rows of seating. Premium leather upholstery and trim accents create a sophisticated atmosphere, while heated and ventilated front seats, heated second-row seats, and a heated steering wheel ensure comfort in all weather conditions. The Extended Max configuration provides generous legroom and cargo space, accommodating long journeys and large families with ease.
Technologically advanced, the 2024 Expedition Limited Max is equipped with Ford's latest SYNC 4 infotainment system. A large touchscreen interface integrates seamlessly with smartphone connectivity features like Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, allowing passengers to access navigation, music, and apps effortlessly. A premium Bang & Olufsen sound system delivers immersive audio throughout the cabin.
Safety is paramount in the Expedition Limited Max, featuring Ford Co-Pilot360, which includes advanced driver-assist technologies such as adaptive cruise control, lane-keeping assist, blind-spot monitoring with cross-traffic alert, and automatic emergency braking. These systems work together to enhance driver confidence and safety on the road.
Under the hood, the Expedition Limited Max is powered by a robust 3.5-liter EcoBoost V6 engine paired with a 10-speed automatic transmission, providing ample power and towing capacity for hauling trailers, boats, or recreational vehicles.
In conclusion, the 2024 Ford Expedition Limited Max combines cavernous interior space, luxurious appointments, advanced technology, and robust performance to cater to those who demand versatility and comfort in a full-size SUV. Whether for daily commuting, family road trips, or towing adventures, the Expedition Limited Max excels in meeting the needs of modern drivers and passengers alike.
Listowel Ford is proud to serve North Perth and surrounding areas including Kitchener, Waterloo, Cambridge, Guelph, Hanover, Kincardine, Wingham, Walkerton, and many other regions!
At Listowel Ford, we pride ourselves on our well priced, hand-selected and professionally reconditioned pre-owned inventory.
Our pre-owned inventory is sold with a 121 multi point safety inspection, fresh oil change and professional detail.
We use a market-based pricing system to price our inventory at or below market value, so that you can be confident you're getting the best deal possible.
With our extensive financing experience, our team is committed to getting you approved - whether you have good credit, bad credit, or no credit!
Please contact one of our Sales Professionals today to schedule your appointment and experience the Listowel Ford difference.
Vehicle Features
Interior
Cruise Control
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Overhead console w/sunglass holder
Universal Garage Door Opener (UGDO)
Post-Collision Braking
Safety
Rear Parking Sensors
ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL
DAYTIME RUNNING LAMPS
Exterior
Trailer Sway Control
Active grille shutters
Mechanical
Auto Stop-Start Technology
Additional Features
Active Noise Control
HEAVY-DUTY TRAILER TOW PACKAGE
Cargo Protector
Hill Start Assist and Hill Descent Control
Rain-Sensing Wipers (Front Only)
Rear Cross-Traffic Braking
Brakes - 4-Wheel Disc Brakes with Anti-Lock Brake System (ABS)
Ford Co-Pilot360™ Assist+- Intelligent Adaptive Cruise Control with;- Stop-and-Go- Lane Centering Assist- Speed Sign Recognition- Connected Navigation (1 Year of Connectivity): Live Traffic Predictive Destinations and Route Guidance- Intersection As...
Connected Navigation (1-Year Trial) : Pinch to Zoom Capability LiveTraffic Predictive Destinations and Route Guidance and One Box Search
Power Liftgate A7FAD
Wheels - 20" Bright Machined Aluminum with Dark Carbonized Grey-Painted Pockets
Mirrors Sideview - Power-Folding with Autofold Power and Heated Glass Turn Signal Indicators Security Approach Lamps Driver/Passenger Side Memory Driver’s Side Auto-Dimming and Body-Colour Caps
Panoramic Vista Roof (Power Open/Close with Power Shade
FordPass Connect™- 4G LTE Wi-Fi hotspot connects up to 10 devices- Remotely start lock and unlock vehicle- Schedule specific times to remotely start vehicle- Locate parked vehicle- Check vehicle status- Outside Temperature Display ...
SYNC® 4 with Enhanced Voice Recognition - 12” LCD Capacitive Touchscreen with Swipe Capability - Wireless Phone Connection ...
SOS Post-Crash Alert System™
Perimeter Alarm (includes Securilock Passive Anti Theft System (PATS))
Individual Tire Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
Bumpers - Body Colour Painted Upper / Dark Carbonized Grey Lower with Silver Molded-in-Colour Rear Bumper Skid Plate and Trailer Hitch Cover
Trailer Tow Prep Pack - Class IV - Integrated Class IV Trailer Hitch Receiver - Trailer Tow Connector 4-pin/7-pin Wiring
Push-Button Start with Fob - Two (2)
Acoustic Laminate Windshield
Privacy Glass - Second Row Third Row and Liftgate
Headlamps - LED Reflector with Signature Lighting and Bright Bezels
Audio- B&O® Sound System by Bang & Olufsen® 12-Speakers including Subwoofer- HD Radio™
Instrumental Panel Cluster - 8" Productivity Screen - Analog and Digital Display - ...
Safety Belts- Front Row - Belt-Minder® (Front Safety Belt Reminder)- Front Row - Adjustable Height- Rear Rows - Outboard and Centre Seat Shoulder
Sun Visors with Illuminated Mirrors - Driver and Passenger
Windows Second Row Power - One-Touch Up/Down Feature
Steering Column - Manual Tilt/Telescoping
Running Boards- Platform - Black
Front License Plate Bracket (standard only when required by province)
Headlamps - Autolamp (Automatic On/Off)
Suspension - Front and Rear Independent
Rear Cargo - Cargo Management System
Shifter - Rotary Gear Shift Dial Centre Console Mounted
Rear Seat Occupant Alert (RSOA)
Electric Power-Assist Steering (EPAS)
Rear Window Defroster and Washer
Tires - P275/55R20 All-Season (A/S) BSW
Personal Safety System™
Door Locks- Power- Autolock/Autounlock- Child-Safety Rear
Lighting- Rear Cargo Area Light- Second and Third Row Dome Lights- Illuminated Entry System with Courtesy Lamp Delay- Front Overhead Console Mounted Map Lights
Steering Wheel - Top Hide Leather-wrapped with Dark Parchment Euro Stitching
Windows Power - Front One-Touch Up/Down
Grille Bright Chrome Bars with Painted Ebony Black Mesh
Airbags- First Row: Driver and Passenger Dual Stage and Front-Seat Mounted Side-Impact- All Rows: Safety Canopy® Side-Curtain with Rollover Sensor
Door Handles - Body Colour with Chrome Insert
Floor Mats - Front and Second Rows (Upgraded Carpet with Limited Series Edging)
Centre High-Mounted Stop Lamp (CHMSL)
Scuff Plates - Moulded-in-Colour (Front and Rear)
AdvanceTrac® w/RSC® (Roll Stability Control™)
Beltline Moulding - Polished Stainless Steel
Non-Limited Slip 3.31
Seats (Refer to the Colour & Trim Availability section for additional information)- Front Row Leather-Trimmed- Second Row - Heated
Owner’s Manual (French Owner’s Manual standard in provinces where required)2
MyKey®
Easy Fuel® Capless Fuel Filler
Roof-Rack Side Rails - Bright with Black End Caps
Exhaust - Single
Taillamps - LED with Metalized Bezel
Front Row Head Restraints - 2-way Manually Adjustable
Tailgate Appliqué - Bright Chrome
Coat Hooks (4) - Second Row (2) Third Row (2)
Tri-Zone Electronic Automatic Temperature Control
LATCH (Lower Anchors & Tethers for Children) on all Second Row and Third Row Outboard Side Seating Positions
Foot Pedals - Fixed
Centre Console with Vinyl Side Rails
Storage- Glove Box- Underfloor Stowage
Axle - Refer to the Axle Availability Table
Terrain Management System™
Windshield Wipers - Intermittent Front and Rear
Smart Charging USB Ports Third Row Right and Left - Each Side with One (1) “A ”
Beverage Holders (15) - Front Row Six (6) Second Row Six (6) Third Row Three (3)
Powerpoints (12V) - Four (4) - Front row; one (1) in centre stack one (1) in front centre console - Second row; one (1) in rear section o...
LED Fog Lamps with Chrome Bezel
LIMITED MAX
3.5L EcoBoost® V6 High Output Engine with Auto Start-Stop Technology
Stealth Performance
10-Speed Automatic Transmission with SelectShift® Capability
ControlTrac with eLSD (3.73 Electronic Limited-Slip Differential)
SYNC® 4A with Enhanced Voice Recognition
Floor Liners Front and Second Rows (with Carpet Mats)
Financifi
111 Waterloo St. Suite 608, London, ON N4W 1M6
Call Dealer
(519) 702-XXXX(click to show)
$104,135
+ taxes & licensing
Financifi
(519) 702-7290
2024 Ford Expedition