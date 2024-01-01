Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>LOW MILEAGE - HARD TONNEAU COVER - NICE ALLOYS</p><p>Looking for a reliable pre-owned truck? Look no further than our 2008 GMC Sierra 1500 SLE1! This powerful truck is equipped with a 5.3L V8 OHV 16V engine, perfect for tackling any job or adventure. At Patterson Auto Sales, we take pride in offering top-quality vehicles at affordable prices. Don't miss out on this fantastic deal - come in for a test drive today!</p>

2008 GMC Sierra 1500

158,000 KM

Details Description Features

$12,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2008 GMC Sierra 1500

SLE1

Watch This Vehicle

2008 GMC Sierra 1500

SLE1

Location

Patterson Auto Sales

13649 Highway 62, Madoc, ON K0K 2K0

613-473-4000

  1. 11318632
  2. 11318632
  3. 11318632
  4. 11318632
  5. 11318632
  6. 11318632
  7. 11318632
  8. 11318632
  9. 11318632
  10. 11318632
  11. 11318632
  12. 11318632
  13. 11318632
  14. 11318632
  15. 11318632
  16. 11318632
  17. 11318632
  18. 11318632
  19. 11318632
  20. 11318632
  21. 11318632
  22. 11318632
  23. 11318632
  24. 11318632
  25. 11318632
  26. 11318632
  27. 11318632
  28. 11318632
Contact Seller

$12,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
158,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 2GTEK13MX81208942

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Stealth Gray Metallic
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 158,000 KM

Vehicle Description

LOW MILEAGE - HARD TONNEAU COVER - NICE ALLOYS

Looking for a reliable pre-owned truck? Look no further than our 2008 GMC Sierra 1500 SLE1! This powerful truck is equipped with a 5.3L V8 OHV 16V engine, perfect for tackling any job or adventure. At Patterson Auto Sales, we take pride in offering top-quality vehicles at affordable prices. Don't miss out on this fantastic deal - come in for a test drive today!

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tachometer
Tilt Steering Column
tilt steering
Trip Computer
rear window defogger
Leather Steering Wheel

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
tinted windows
Automatic Headlights
Fog Lamps
Steel Wheels
Interval wipers
Front air dam

Safety

Vehicle Stability Control
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Child Safety Door Locks

Seating

Split Bench Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

Voice Recognition

Additional Features

STEERING MOUNTED CONTROLS
CARGO LIGHT
Pulse Wiper
Heated Exterior Mirror
Electrochromic Interior Mirror
Telematic Systems
Vehicle Anti-Theft
Tire Inflation-Pressure Monitor

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Patterson Auto Sales

Used 2016 Volkswagen Jetta SportWagen S for sale in Madoc, ON
2016 Volkswagen Jetta SportWagen S 172,000 KM $10,995 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Buick Encore Essence AWD for sale in Madoc, ON
2019 Buick Encore Essence AWD 116,000 KM $16,995 + tax & lic
Used 2013 Volkswagen Touareg for sale in Madoc, ON
2013 Volkswagen Touareg 167,000 KM $14,995 + tax & lic

Email Patterson Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Patterson Auto Sales

Patterson Auto Sales

13649 Highway 62, Madoc, ON K0K 2K0
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

613-473-XXXX

(click to show)

613-473-4000

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$12,995

+ taxes & licensing

Patterson Auto Sales

613-473-4000

Contact Seller
2008 GMC Sierra 1500