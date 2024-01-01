$12,995+ tax & licensing
2008 GMC Sierra 1500
SLE1
Location
Patterson Auto Sales
13649 Highway 62, Madoc, ON K0K 2K0
613-473-4000
$12,995
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Stealth Gray Metallic
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 158,000 KM
Vehicle Description
LOW MILEAGE - HARD TONNEAU COVER - NICE ALLOYS
Looking for a reliable pre-owned truck? Look no further than our 2008 GMC Sierra 1500 SLE1! This powerful truck is equipped with a 5.3L V8 OHV 16V engine, perfect for tackling any job or adventure. At Patterson Auto Sales, we take pride in offering top-quality vehicles at affordable prices. Don't miss out on this fantastic deal - come in for a test drive today!
