2011 Mazda MAZDA3

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale $7,500 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 2 1 2 , 5 0 0 K M Used Excellent Condition

Listing ID: 9743323

9743323 VIN: JM1BL1KF2B1432934

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Blue

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 212,500 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Rear Window Defrost Stability Control Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Interior Security System Keyless Entry Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Front Reading Lamps Rear Bench Seat Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio CD Player MP3 Player Auxiliary Audio Input Exterior Alloy Wheels Rear Spoiler Aluminum Wheels Temporary spare tire Warranty Warranty Included Seating Cloth Seats Pass-Through Rear Seat Convenience Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Power Outlet

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.