Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2011 Mazda MAZDA3

212,500 KM

Details Description Features

$7,500

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$7,500

+ taxes & licensing

Reliance Auto Inc

647-281-2241

Contact Seller
2011 Mazda MAZDA3

2011 Mazda MAZDA3

GX

Watch This Vehicle

2011 Mazda MAZDA3

GX

Location

Reliance Auto Inc

8215 Lawson Rd #203, Milton, ON L9T 5E5

647-281-2241

  1. 1679347677
  2. 1679347677
  3. 1679347677
  4. 1679347677
  5. 1679347677
  6. 1679347677
  7. 1679347677
  8. 1679347677
  9. 1679347677
  10. 1679347677
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$7,500

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
212,500KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9743323
  • VIN: JM1BL1KF2B1432934

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 212,500 KM

Vehicle Description

Excellent condition,service record,Automatic Transmission, AC,Heating,very well maintained,power Windows,Power Lock, Alloy wheels,Keyless entry, .....vehicle is being sold certified.....one year Powertrain warranty included ....Price $7500  plus tax plus licensing fee...Reliance Auto...please call or text for more info Read Less

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Temporary spare tire

Warranty

Warranty Included

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Reliance Auto Inc

2014 Mazda MAZDA2 GX
 142,358 KM
$9,950 + tax & lic
2014 Volkswagen Pass...
 141,987 KM
$14,750 + tax & lic
2011 Honda Civic SE
 144,389 KM
SOLD + tax & lic

Email Reliance Auto Inc

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Reliance Auto Inc

Reliance Auto Inc

8215 Lawson Rd #203, Milton, ON L9T 5E5

Call Dealer

647-281-XXXX

(click to show)

647-281-2241

Alternate Numbers
289-937-2764
Quick Links
Directions Inventory