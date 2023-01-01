$7,500+ tax & licensing
$7,500
+ taxes & licensing
Reliance Auto Inc
647-281-2241
2011 Mazda MAZDA3
GX
Location
8215 Lawson Rd #203, Milton, ON L9T 5E5
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale
212,500KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 9743323
- VIN: JM1BL1KF2B1432934
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 212,500 KM
Vehicle Description
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Interior
Security System
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Exterior
Alloy Wheels
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Temporary spare tire
Warranty
Warranty Included
Seating
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet
