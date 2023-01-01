$9,495+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
2012 Hyundai Sonata
GLS *2nd WINTER* CERTIFIED BLUETOOTH SUNROOF HEATED SEATS CRUISE ALLOYS
Location
Auto Moto of Ontario
583 Main St East, Milton, ON L9T 3J2
905-281-2255
$9,495
- Listing ID: 9529903
- Stock #: A1961
- VIN: 5NPEB4AC7CH389758
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 174,324 KM
Vehicle Description
*2nd SET OF WINTER TIRES*LOCAL ONTARIO CAR*SERVICE HISTORT*CERTIFIED* Very Clean Hyundai Sonata 2.4L 4CYL with Automatic Transmission has Sunroof, Heated Power Seats, Bluetooth, Cruise Control. Blue on Charcoal Interior. Fully Loaded with: Power Windows, Power Locks, and Power Heated Mirrors, CD/AUX, AC, Cruise Control, Keyless, Steering Mounted Controls, Fog Lights, Heated Front Seats, Bluetooth, Sunroof, Premium Audio System with Subwoofer, and ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!!
Vehicle Comes With: Safety Certification, our vehicles qualify up to 3 years extended warranty, please speak to your sales representative for more detail
FINANCING AVAILABLE FOR ALL TYPE'S OF CREDIT!!. Good Credit, Bad Credit, No credit, New Comers. As long you have a provable income you are approved. To apply for financing please visit our showroom or you can apply online at www automotoinc ca
Auto Moto Of Ontario @ 583 Main St E. , Milton, L9T3J2 ON. Please call for further details. 905-281-2255 ALL TRADE INS ARE WELCOMED!
We are open Monday to Saturdays from 10am to 6pm, Sundays closed.
Find our inventory at www automotoinc ca
Vehicle Features
