2012 Hyundai Sonata

174,324 KM

Details Description Features

$9,495

+ tax & licensing
$9,495

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Moto of Ontario

905-281-2255

2012 Hyundai Sonata

2012 Hyundai Sonata

GLS *2nd WINTER* CERTIFIED BLUETOOTH SUNROOF HEATED SEATS CRUISE ALLOYS

2012 Hyundai Sonata

GLS *2nd WINTER* CERTIFIED BLUETOOTH SUNROOF HEATED SEATS CRUISE ALLOYS

Location

Auto Moto of Ontario

583 Main St East, Milton, ON L9T 3J2

905-281-2255

$9,495

+ taxes & licensing

174,324KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9529903
  • Stock #: A1961
  • VIN: 5NPEB4AC7CH389758

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 174,324 KM

Vehicle Description

*2nd SET OF WINTER TIRES*LOCAL ONTARIO CAR*SERVICE HISTORT*CERTIFIED* Very Clean Hyundai Sonata 2.4L 4CYL with Automatic Transmission has Sunroof, Heated Power Seats, Bluetooth, Cruise Control. Blue on Charcoal Interior. Fully Loaded with: Power Windows, Power Locks, and Power Heated Mirrors, CD/AUX, AC, Cruise Control, Keyless, Steering Mounted Controls, Fog Lights, Heated Front Seats, Bluetooth, Sunroof, Premium Audio System with Subwoofer, and ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!! 

Vehicle Comes With: Safety Certification, our vehicles qualify up to 3 years extended warranty, please speak to your sales representative for more detail

FINANCING AVAILABLE FOR ALL TYPE'S OF CREDIT!!. Good Credit, Bad Credit, No credit, New Comers. As long you have a provable income you are approved. To apply for financing please visit our showroom or you can apply online at www automotoinc ca

Auto Moto Of Ontario @ 583 Main St E. , Milton, L9T3J2 ON. Please call for further details. 905-281-2255 ALL TRADE INS ARE WELCOMED!

We are open Monday to Saturdays from 10am to 6pm, Sundays closed.

 

Find our inventory at  www automotoinc ca

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Dual front airbags
Knee airbag
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Automatic climate control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Power Steering
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Defrost
Bluetooth
5 Passenger
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Wheel Locks
Heated Side Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
12V outlet
Aux in
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Electronic Stability Control ESC
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Anti-Start Security
Pre-sale Inspected
Service Records Included
High Beam Assist / HBA

Auto Moto of Ontario

Auto Moto of Ontario

583 Main St East, Milton, ON L9T 3J2

