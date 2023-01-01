Menu
2013 Dodge Charger

155,779 KM

Details Description Features

$13,495

+ tax & licensing
$13,495

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Moto of Ontario

905-281-2255

2013 Dodge Charger

2013 Dodge Charger

SE 3.6L CERTIFIED CRUISE CONTROL *SERVICE RECORDS* PUSH TO START ALLOYS AUX

2013 Dodge Charger

SE 3.6L CERTIFIED CRUISE CONTROL *SERVICE RECORDS* PUSH TO START ALLOYS AUX

Location

Auto Moto of Ontario

583 Main St East, Milton, ON L9T 3J2

905-281-2255

$13,495

+ taxes & licensing

155,779KM
Used
  Listing ID: 9477558
  • Stock #: A1950
  VIN: 2C3CDXBG9DH671113

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Pearl White
  • Interior Colour Charcoal
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # A1950
  • Mileage 155,779 KM

Vehicle Description

*SERVICE RECORDS*CERTIFIED*GREAT CONDITION* Very Clean Dodge Charger Sedan V6 3.6L With Automatic Transmission, Shifter Paddles. White on Black Interior, Fully Loaded with: Power Windows, Locks, Mirrors, CD/AUX/USB, AC, Keyless Entry, Push To Start, Cruise Control, Power Passenger Seat, and ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!! 

Vehicle Comes With: Safety Certification, our vehicles qualify up to 4 years extended warranty, please speak to your sales representative for more details.

Auto Moto Of Ontario @ 583 Main St E. , Milton, L9T3J2 ON. Please call for further details. 905-281-2255 ALL TRADE INS ARE WELCOMED!

We are open Monday to Saturdays from 10am to 6pm, Sundays closed.

 

Find our inventory at  http://www.automotoinc.ca/

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Dual front airbags
Knee airbag
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Rear Defrost
Dual Climate Control
5 Passenger
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Push Button Start
Automatic lights
Wheel Locks
Driver Side Airbag
12V outlet
Aux in
TOUCHSCREEN
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Electronic Stability Control ESC
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Anti-Start Security
High Beam Assist / HBA

Auto Moto of Ontario

Auto Moto of Ontario

583 Main St East, Milton, ON L9T 3J2

