2013 Dodge Charger

$13,495 + taxes & licensing 1 5 5 , 7 7 9 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9477558

9477558 Stock #: A1950

A1950 VIN: 2C3CDXBG9DH671113

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Pearl White

Interior Colour Charcoal

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # A1950

Mileage 155,779 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control Daytime Running Lights Stability Control Child Safety Locks Dual front airbags Knee airbag Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Interior Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Power Door Locks Steering Wheel Controls Trip Computer Windows Rear Defrost Comfort Dual Climate Control Seating 5 Passenger Convenience Telescopic Steering Wheel Mechanical Push Button Start Additional Features Automatic lights Wheel Locks Driver Side Airbag 12V outlet Aux in TOUCHSCREEN Vehicle Stability Management VSM Electronic Stability Control ESC Smart / Active Cornering Headlights Theft Deterrent/Alarm Anti-lock Brakes / ABS Assisted Braking Passenger Front Airbag Off/On Remote / Keyless Entry Air Conditioning A/C Alloy / Aluminum Wheels Anti-Start Security High Beam Assist / HBA

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.