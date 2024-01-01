$34,990+ tax & licensing
2023 Mitsubishi Outlander
LE Premium w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Adaptive Cruise Control, Navigation
Clutch
223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5
647-559-3297
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$34,990
+ taxes & licensing
Used
38,920KM
VIN JA4J4UA83PZ611595
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 38,920 KM
Vehicle Description
This vehicle is coming soon. Go to our website to get notified the instant the vehicle is available.
NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / 1 OWNER / Adaptive Cruise Control, Tri-Zone A/C, Auto LED High Beam and more!
Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.
The top features for this 2023 Mitsubishi Outlander include:
Adaptive Cruise Control
Tri-Zone A/C
Auto LED High Beam
Forward Collison Mitigation
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Heated Front Seats
9" Display
Drive Mode Select
Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.
Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages.
Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.
Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.
Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.
100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.
Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.
Previous Provincial Registrations:
Ontario
Stock # 32554
Vehicle Features
Interior
Keyless Entry
Adaptive Cruise Control
Navigation
Heated Steering Wheel
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Exterior
Power Liftgate
Auto Headlights
Safety
Lane Departure Warning
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Additional Features
POWER & HEATED MIRRORS
Power Driver Seats
Blind spot warning
POWER PANORAMIC SUNROOF
Drive Mode Select
Driver Attention Alert
Auto LED High Beam
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
9" Display
Tri-Zone A/C
Forward Collison Mitigation
Muti View Camera System
Clutch
Ontario
223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5
$34,990
+ taxes & licensing
2023 Mitsubishi Outlander