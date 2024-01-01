$25,500+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
ad: gallery_header
2020 Mitsubishi Outlander
Phev SE **HYBRID**
2020 Mitsubishi Outlander
Phev SE **HYBRID**
Location
CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE
169 Hartzel Rd., St. Catharines, ON L2P 1G2
1-866-264-2278
$25,500
+ taxes & licensing
Used
115,830KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN JA4J24A54LZ610414
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # E0117
- Mileage 115,830 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
AWD HYBRID !! REAR CAMERA, BLIND SPOT, APPLE CARPLAY, ANDROID AUTO, BLUETOOTH, STEERING WHEEL CONTROLS, CRUISE CONTROL, LEATHER/CLOTH SEATS, POWER SEATS, HEATED SEATS, DUAL CLIMATE CONTROL, 18-INCH ALLOY WHEELS
CMH certifies that all vehicles meet DOUBLE the Ministry standards for Brakes and Tires
This 2020 Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV is for sale today.
Designed with our planet in mind, this Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV blends sophistication and convenience with innovative and purposeful technologies. Experience cutting-edge Super All-Wheel Control with unique driving modes for reliable handling and ultimate stability. Featuring a beautifully sculpted exterior, a refine driving experience, and tech rich cabin make for a revolutionary new experience in the SUV segment. If you are ready to take the leap into the next generation of technology, then this Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV is waiting for you.This SUV has 115,830 kms. It's red in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 117HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our Outlander PHEV's trim level is SE. This fuel efficient plug-in hybrid Outlander SE comes very well equipped with an 8 inch color display that's compatible with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, SiriusXM and streaming audio. Get comfortable in the ultra supportive heated front seats with dual zone climate control and durable suede seat material. Additional features include a Fast-Key remote keyless entry, an enhanced suspension with active stability control, blind spot detection with rear collision warning, front fog lamps, a rear view camera, hill hold assist, stylish aluminum wheels, silver painted roof rails, tumble forward rear seats and much more.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.cmhniagara.com/financing/
Trade-ins are welcome! Financing available OAC ! Price INCLUDES a valid safety certificate! Price INCLUDES a 60-day limited warranty on all vehicles except classic or vintage cars. CMH is a Full Disclosure dealer with no hidden fees. We are a family-owned and operated business for over 30 years! o~o
CMH certifies that all vehicles meet DOUBLE the Ministry standards for Brakes and Tires
This 2020 Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV is for sale today.
Designed with our planet in mind, this Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV blends sophistication and convenience with innovative and purposeful technologies. Experience cutting-edge Super All-Wheel Control with unique driving modes for reliable handling and ultimate stability. Featuring a beautifully sculpted exterior, a refine driving experience, and tech rich cabin make for a revolutionary new experience in the SUV segment. If you are ready to take the leap into the next generation of technology, then this Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV is waiting for you.This SUV has 115,830 kms. It's red in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 117HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our Outlander PHEV's trim level is SE. This fuel efficient plug-in hybrid Outlander SE comes very well equipped with an 8 inch color display that's compatible with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, SiriusXM and streaming audio. Get comfortable in the ultra supportive heated front seats with dual zone climate control and durable suede seat material. Additional features include a Fast-Key remote keyless entry, an enhanced suspension with active stability control, blind spot detection with rear collision warning, front fog lamps, a rear view camera, hill hold assist, stylish aluminum wheels, silver painted roof rails, tumble forward rear seats and much more.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.cmhniagara.com/financing/
Trade-ins are welcome! Financing available OAC ! Price INCLUDES a valid safety certificate! Price INCLUDES a 60-day limited warranty on all vehicles except classic or vintage cars. CMH is a Full Disclosure dealer with no hidden fees. We are a family-owned and operated business for over 30 years! o~o
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE
2018 Audi Q3 2.0 TFSI Technik **S LINE - LOW KMS** 87,206 KM $25,500 + tax & lic
2008 Dodge Grand Caravan SE 210,963 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2017 Ford Fusion SE - Bluetooth - SiriusXM 140,000 KM $13,500 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Email CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE
169 Hartzel Rd., St. Catharines, ON L2P 1G2
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
1-866-264-XXXX(click to show)
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$25,500
+ taxes & licensing
CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE
1-866-264-2278
2020 Mitsubishi Outlander