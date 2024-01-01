Menu
*7 PASSENGERS*BMW MAINTAIN*LOCAL ONATRIO CAR*CERTIFIED* Very Clean AWD BMW X5 3.0L 6CYL with Automatic Transmission. Black on Black Leather Interior. Fully Loaded with: Power Windows, Power Locks, and Power Heated Mirrors, CD/ AUX, AC, Dual Climate Control, Alloys, Heated Leather Front Seats, Bluetooth, Panoramic Sunroof, Back Up Camera, Navigation System, Keyless, Cruise Control, Lane Departure, Power Front Seats, Memory Driver Seat, Fog Lights, Push to Start, Reverse Parking Sensors, Harman Kardon Premium Audio System, Front Parking Sensors, Rear Heated Seats, Push to Start, Power Tail Gate, and ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!! 

Vehicle Comes With: Safety Certification, our vehicles qualify up to 4 years extended warranty, please speak to your sales representative for more details.

Auto Moto Of Ontario @ 583 Main St E. , Milton, L9T3J2 ON. Please call for further details. Nine O Five-281-2255 ALL TRADE INS ARE WELCOMED!

We are open Monday to Saturdays from 10am to 6pm, Sundays closed.

Find our inventory at www automotoinc ca

2016 BMW X5

143,290 KM

$24,595

+ tax & licensing
2016 BMW X5

xDrive35i CERTIFIED *7 PSSNGRS*

2016 BMW X5

xDrive35i CERTIFIED *7 PSSNGRS*

Location

Auto Moto of Ontario

583 Main St East, Milton, ON L9T 3J2

905-281-2255

$24,595

+ taxes & licensing

143,290KM
Used
VIN 5UXKR0C5XG0U48244

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # A2520
  • Mileage 143,290 KM

Vehicle Description

*7 PASSENGERS*BMW MAINTAIN*LOCAL ONATRIO CAR*CERTIFIED* Very Clean AWD BMW X5 3.0L 6CYL with Automatic Transmission. Black on Black Leather Interior. Fully Loaded with: Power Windows, Power Locks, and Power Heated Mirrors, CD/ AUX, AC, Dual Climate Control, Alloys, Heated Leather Front Seats, Bluetooth, Panoramic Sunroof, Back Up Camera, Navigation System, Keyless, Cruise Control, Lane Departure, Power Front Seats, Memory Driver Seat, Fog Lights, Push to Start, Reverse Parking Sensors, Harman Kardon Premium Audio System, Front Parking Sensors, Rear Heated Seats, Push to Start, Power Tail Gate, and ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!!
Vehicle Comes With: Safety Certification, our vehicles qualify up to 4 years extended warranty, please speak to your sales representative for more details.

Auto Moto Of Ontario @ 583 Main St E. , Milton, L9T3J2 ON. Please call for further details. Nine O Five-281-2255 ALL TRADE INS ARE WELCOMED!
We are open Monday to Saturdays from 10am to 6pm, Sundays closed.

Find our inventory at www automotoinc ca

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Sunroof
Rain Sensing Wipers

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS
Heated rear seats
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
Driver Seat Height Adjustment

Safety

Traction Control
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Seating

Leather Interior
Memory Seats
7 PASSENGER
Dual Power Seats

Windows

Rear Defrost

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Comfort

Dual Climate Control

Convenience

Proximity Key
Telescopic Steering Wheel

Mechanical

Push Button Start

Trim

Wood Trim Interior

Additional Features

AWD
Automatic lights
Fully loaded
BACKUP SENSORS
Driver Side Airbag
Aux in
Premium Audio Package
2 keys
Lane Departure Alert
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
3rd / Third Row Seats
Compass Direction
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Certified Pre-Owned / CPO
Nav / Navigation Package
Blind Spot Monitor / Inidicators
Backup / Rear View Camera
Anti-Start Security
Side Turning Signals
Premium Interior Trim Level
Service Records Included
Luggage / Roof Rack

Auto Moto of Ontario

Auto Moto of Ontario

583 Main St East, Milton, ON L9T 3J2

$24,595

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Moto of Ontario

905-281-2255

2016 BMW X5