$24,595+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
ad: gallery_header
2016 BMW X5
xDrive35i CERTIFIED *7 PSSNGRS*
2016 BMW X5
xDrive35i CERTIFIED *7 PSSNGRS*
Location
Auto Moto of Ontario
583 Main St East, Milton, ON L9T 3J2
905-281-2255
$24,595
+ taxes & licensing
143,290KM
Used
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 5UXKR0C5XG0U48244
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # A2520
- Mileage 143,290 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
*7 PASSENGERS*BMW MAINTAIN*LOCAL ONATRIO CAR*CERTIFIED* Very Clean AWD BMW X5 3.0L 6CYL with Automatic Transmission. Black on Black Leather Interior. Fully Loaded with: Power Windows, Power Locks, and Power Heated Mirrors, CD/ AUX, AC, Dual Climate Control, Alloys, Heated Leather Front Seats, Bluetooth, Panoramic Sunroof, Back Up Camera, Navigation System, Keyless, Cruise Control, Lane Departure, Power Front Seats, Memory Driver Seat, Fog Lights, Push to Start, Reverse Parking Sensors, Harman Kardon Premium Audio System, Front Parking Sensors, Rear Heated Seats, Push to Start, Power Tail Gate, and ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!!
Vehicle Comes With: Safety Certification, our vehicles qualify up to 4 years extended warranty, please speak to your sales representative for more details.
Auto Moto Of Ontario @ 583 Main St E. , Milton, L9T3J2 ON. Please call for further details. Nine O Five-281-2255 ALL TRADE INS ARE WELCOMED!
We are open Monday to Saturdays from 10am to 6pm, Sundays closed.
Find our inventory at www automotoinc ca
Vehicle Comes With: Safety Certification, our vehicles qualify up to 4 years extended warranty, please speak to your sales representative for more details.
Auto Moto Of Ontario @ 583 Main St E. , Milton, L9T3J2 ON. Please call for further details. Nine O Five-281-2255 ALL TRADE INS ARE WELCOMED!
We are open Monday to Saturdays from 10am to 6pm, Sundays closed.
Find our inventory at www automotoinc ca
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Fog Lights
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Sunroof
Rain Sensing Wipers
Interior
Security System
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS
Heated rear seats
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
Driver Seat Height Adjustment
Safety
Traction Control
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Seating
Leather Interior
Memory Seats
7 PASSENGER
Dual Power Seats
Windows
Rear Defrost
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Comfort
Dual Climate Control
Convenience
Proximity Key
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Mechanical
Push Button Start
Trim
Wood Trim Interior
Additional Features
AWD
Automatic lights
Fully loaded
BACKUP SENSORS
Driver Side Airbag
Aux in
Premium Audio Package
2 keys
Lane Departure Alert
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
3rd / Third Row Seats
Compass Direction
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Certified Pre-Owned / CPO
Nav / Navigation Package
Blind Spot Monitor / Inidicators
Backup / Rear View Camera
Anti-Start Security
Side Turning Signals
Premium Interior Trim Level
Service Records Included
Luggage / Roof Rack
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Auto Moto of Ontario
2016 BMW X5 xDrive35i CERTIFIED *7 PSSNGRS* 143,290 KM $24,595 + tax & lic
2016 Ford Mustang V6 ECO COUPE *ACCIDENT FREE* CAMERA BLUETOOTH PUSH START 6 Sd MANUAL ALLOYS 101,360 KM $19,995 + tax & lic
2017 Ford Edge SEL CERTIFIED *1 OWNER* CERTIFIED CAMERA NAV BLUETOOTH HEATED SEATS PANO ROOF CRUISE ALLOYS 95,050 KM $17,995 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Email Auto Moto of Ontario
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Auto Moto of Ontario
583 Main St East, Milton, ON L9T 3J2
Call Dealer
905-281-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$24,595
+ taxes & licensing
Auto Moto of Ontario
905-281-2255
2016 BMW X5