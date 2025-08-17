$69,888+ tax & licensing
2021 BMW X5
Sports Activity Vehicle
Location
Autobase
105 Haist Ave Unit 1, Vaughan, ON L4L 5V6
905-264-5588
56,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 5UXJU4C01M9F38608
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 5265572
- Mileage 56,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Black Sapphire Metallic Exterior On Black, BMW Individual Merino Upholstery, And An Aluminum Mesh Effect Trim.Single Owner, Local Ontario Vehicle, No Accidents, Clean Carfax, Certified, And A Balance Of BMW Warranty August 17 2025/80,000Km.Financing And Extended Warranty Options Available, Trade-Ins Are Welcome!This 2021 BMW X5 M50i xDrive Is Loaded With A Premium Enhanced Package, Advanced Driving Assistance Package, Adaptive M Suspension Professional Including(Rear Steering, Integral Active Steering), Glass Application For Interior Elements, Ambient Air Package, Ventilated Seats, Trailer Tow Hitch.Packages Include Heated & Cooled Cupholders, WiFi Hotspot, BMW Drive Recorder, Automatic 4-Zone Climate Control, Front & Rear Seat Heating, BMW Laserlight Headlights, Comfort Access, Soft Close Doors, Front Comfort Seats, Head-Up Display, harman/kardon Sound System, Side Sunshades, Travel & Comfort System, Universal Remote Control, Parking Assistant Plus w/Surround View, Wireless Charging w/Extended Bluetooth & USB, Driving Assistant Professional, lane change assistant, emergency stop assist and cross-roads warning, Steering & Lane Control, Evasion Aid, Active Lane Keep Assist, Front Cross Traffic Warning, Active Cruise Control w/Stop & Go, Traffic Jam Assistant, And More!We Do Not Charge Any Additional Fees For Certification, Its Just The Price Plus HST And Licencing.Follow Us On Instagram, And Facebook.Dont Worry About Rain, Or Snow, Come Into Our 20,000sqft Indoor Showroom, We Have Been In Business For A Decade, With Many Satisfied Clients That Keep Coming Back, And Refer Their Friends And Family. We Are Confident You Will Have An Enjoyable Shopping Experience At AutoBase. If You Have The Chance Come In And Experience AutoBase For Yourself.
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Windows
Power Seats
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Navigation System
Seating
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Exterior
Alloy Wheels
Comfort
Sunroof / Moonroof
Safety
BACKUP CAMERA
Additional Features
AWD
Parking Sensors
Automatic
Autobase
105 Haist Ave Unit 1, Vaughan, ON L4L 5V6
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
905-264-XXXX(click to show)
905-264-5588
Alternate Numbers877-388-8379
