<div>Black Sapphire Metallic Exterior On Black, BMW Individual Merino Upholstery, And An Aluminum Mesh Effect Trim.</div><div></div><div>Single Owner, Local Ontario Vehicle, No Accidents, Clean Carfax, Certified, And A Balance Of BMW Warranty August 17 2025/80,000Km.</div><div></div><div>Financing And Extended Warranty Options Available, Trade-Ins Are Welcome!</div><div></div><div>This 2021 BMW X5 M50i xDrive Is Loaded With A Premium Enhanced Package, Advanced Driving Assistance Package, Adaptive M Suspension Professional Including(Rear Steering, Integral Active Steering), Glass Application For Interior Elements, Ambient Air Package, Ventilated Seats, Trailer Tow Hitch.</div><div></div><div>Packages Include Heated & Cooled Cupholders, WiFi Hotspot, BMW Drive Recorder, Automatic 4-Zone Climate Control, Front & Rear Seat Heating, BMW Laserlight Headlights, Comfort Access, Soft Close Doors, Front Comfort Seats, Head-Up Display, harman/kardon Sound System, Side Sunshades, Travel & Comfort System, Universal Remote Control, Parking Assistant Plus w/Surround View, Wireless Charging w/Extended Bluetooth & USB, Driving Assistant Professional, lane change assistant, emergency stop assist and cross-roads warning, Steering & Lane Control, Evasion Aid, Active Lane Keep Assist, Front Cross Traffic Warning, Active Cruise Control w/Stop & Go, Traffic Jam Assistant, And More!</div><div></div><div>We Do Not Charge Any Additional Fees For Certification, Its Just The Price Plus HST And Licencing.</div><div>Follow Us On Instagram, And Facebook.</div><div></div><div>Dont Worry About Rain, Or Snow, Come Into Our 20,000sqft Indoor Showroom, We Have Been In Business For A Decade, With Many Satisfied Clients That Keep Coming Back, And Refer Their Friends And Family. We Are Confident You Will Have An Enjoyable Shopping Experience At AutoBase. If You Have The Chance Come In And Experience AutoBase For Yourself.</div><div><br /></div>

2021 BMW X5

56,000 KM

2021 BMW X5

Sports Activity Vehicle

2021 BMW X5

Sports Activity Vehicle

Autobase

105 Haist Ave Unit 1, Vaughan, ON L4L 5V6

905-264-5588

56,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 5UXJU4C01M9F38608

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 5265572
  • Mileage 56,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Black Sapphire Metallic Exterior On Black, BMW Individual Merino Upholstery, And An Aluminum Mesh Effect Trim.Single Owner, Local Ontario Vehicle, No Accidents, Clean Carfax, Certified, And A Balance Of BMW Warranty August 17 2025/80,000Km.Financing And Extended Warranty Options Available, Trade-Ins Are Welcome!This 2021 BMW X5 M50i xDrive Is Loaded With A Premium Enhanced Package, Advanced Driving Assistance Package, Adaptive M Suspension Professional Including(Rear Steering, Integral Active Steering), Glass Application For Interior Elements, Ambient Air Package, Ventilated Seats, Trailer Tow Hitch.Packages Include Heated & Cooled Cupholders, WiFi Hotspot, BMW Drive Recorder, Automatic 4-Zone Climate Control, Front & Rear Seat Heating, BMW Laserlight Headlights, Comfort Access, Soft Close Doors, Front Comfort Seats, Head-Up Display, harman/kardon Sound System, Side Sunshades, Travel & Comfort System, Universal Remote Control, Parking Assistant Plus w/Surround View, Wireless Charging w/Extended Bluetooth & USB, Driving Assistant Professional, lane change assistant, emergency stop assist and cross-roads warning, Steering & Lane Control, Evasion Aid, Active Lane Keep Assist, Front Cross Traffic Warning, Active Cruise Control w/Stop & Go, Traffic Jam Assistant, And More!We Do Not Charge Any Additional Fees For Certification, Its Just The Price Plus HST And Licencing.Follow Us On Instagram, And Facebook.Dont Worry About Rain, Or Snow, Come Into Our 20,000sqft Indoor Showroom, We Have Been In Business For A Decade, With Many Satisfied Clients That Keep Coming Back, And Refer Their Friends And Family. We Are Confident You Will Have An Enjoyable Shopping Experience At AutoBase. If You Have The Chance Come In And Experience AutoBase For Yourself.

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Seats

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Navigation System

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats

Exterior

Alloy Wheels

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Safety

BACKUP CAMERA

Additional Features

AWD
Parking Sensors
Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Autobase

Autobase

105 Haist Ave Unit 1, Vaughan, ON L4L 5V6
905-264-5588

877-388-8379
$69,888

+ taxes & licensing

Autobase

905-264-5588

2021 BMW X5