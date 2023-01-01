Menu
2017 Hyundai Elantra

196,900 KM

Details Description Features

$13,495

+ tax & licensing
Auto Moto of Ontario

905-281-2255

GL 1.8L CERTIFIED CAMERA BLUETOOTH APPLE CAR PLAY HEATED SEATS CRUISE

Location

583 Main St East, Milton, ON L9T 3J2

$13,495

+ taxes & licensing

196,900KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9719848
  • Stock #: A2032
  • VIN: KMHD84LF7HU379838

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Charcoal
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # A2032
  • Mileage 196,900 KM

Vehicle Description

*SERVICE RECORDS*ONE OWNER*LOCAL ONATRIO CAR*CERTIFIED* Very Clean Hyundai Elantra 1.8L 4CYL with Automatic Transmission has Camera, Blind Spot Indicator, Heated Leather Seats, Bluetooth, Cruise Control. Blue on Black Interior. Fully Loaded with: Power Windows, Power Locks, and Power Heated Mirrors, CD/AUX, AC, Cruise Control, Bucket Power Sport Seat, Keyless, Steering Mounted Controls, Fog Lights, Premium Audio System, Wood Trim Interior, and ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!!

Vehicle Comes With: Safety Certification, our vehicles qualify up to 3 years extended warranty, please speak to your sales representative for more detail
Auto Moto Of Ontario @ 583 Main St E. , Milton, L9T3J2 ON. Please call for further details. 905-281-2255 ALL TRADE INS ARE WELCOMED!


We are open Monday to Saturdays from 10am to 6pm, Sundays closed.

Find our inventory at www automotoinc ca

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS
HEATED FRONT SEATS

Safety

Traction Control
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Dual front airbags
Knee airbag

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Mechanical

Power Steering

Media / Nav / Comm

MP3 Player
Bluetooth

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Dual Climate Control

Seating

5 Passenger

Convenience

Telescopic Steering Wheel

Additional Features

Automatic lights
Wheel Locks
Driver Side Airbag
12V outlet
Aux in
Auto Dimming R/V Mirror
LED Lights
TOUCHSCREEN
Apple Car Play
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Compass Direction
Electronic Stability Control ESC
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Backup / Rear View Camera
Pre-sale Inspected
Service Records Included
High Beam Assist / HBA

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

