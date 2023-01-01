$13,495 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 9 6 , 9 0 0 K M Used

Listing ID: 9719848

A2032 VIN: KMHD84LF7HU379838

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Blue

Interior Colour Charcoal

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # A2032

Mileage 196,900 KM

Vehicle Features Exterior Fog Lights Daytime Running Lights Interior Security System Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Power Door Locks Steering Wheel Controls Trip Computer POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS HEATED FRONT SEATS Safety Traction Control Stability Control Child Safety Locks Dual front airbags Knee airbag Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Mechanical Power Steering Media / Nav / Comm MP3 Player Bluetooth Windows Rear Defrost Comfort Dual Climate Control Seating 5 Passenger Convenience Telescopic Steering Wheel Additional Features Automatic lights Wheel Locks Driver Side Airbag 12V outlet Aux in Auto Dimming R/V Mirror LED Lights TOUCHSCREEN Apple Car Play Vehicle Stability Management VSM Compass Direction Electronic Stability Control ESC Theft Deterrent/Alarm Anti-lock Brakes / ABS Passenger Front Airbag Off/On Remote / Keyless Entry Air Conditioning A/C Lumbar Seat Adjustment Alloy / Aluminum Wheels Backup / Rear View Camera Pre-sale Inspected Service Records Included High Beam Assist / HBA

