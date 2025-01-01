Menu
Account
Sign In
<blockquote id=cpVehicleComments class=blockquote--icon blockquote--natural push-double--bottom style=word-break: break-word;><p>Your one STOP used car Store,CARFAX CANADA,CERTIFIED INCLUDED in the price,ABSOLUTELY NOOO FEES,Check our FULL Inventory @ www.ontariogreenlightmotors.com!</p><p>CERTIFIED VERY WELL MAINTAINED SUPER LOW KM, ONLY 86,000KM, 1 OWNER 8CYL RAM 1500, 8 FOOT BED WITH HIGH ROOF COMMERCIAL BOX.</p><p>CARFAX CANADA Verified, AIR CONDITIONING,NO FEES!!! ALL VEHICLES COME CERTIFIED AT NO EXTRA CHARGE.Please call our sales department for appointment!905 278 1300 Ontario Greenlight Motors All prices are plus HST and licensing</p><p>www.ontariogreenlightmotors.com</p><p>All types of credit, from good to bad, can qualify for an auto loan. No credit, no problem! EVERYONE IS APPROVED!</p><p>-------------------------------------------------</p><p> </p><p> </p><p>OUR MISSISSAUGA LOCATION:</p><p>1019 LAKESHORE ROAD EAST,MISSISSAUGA,L5E 1E6</p><p>@Corner of Lakeshore Road East and Ogden Avenue</p><p> </p><p>Thank you!!!</p><p> </p><p>905 278 1300</p><p> </p><p>www.ontariogreenlightmotors.com</p><p> </p><p>UCDA MEMBER and OMVIC REGISTERED</p></blockquote>

2011 RAM 1500

86,000 KM

Details Description Features

$13,985

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2011 RAM 1500

CERTIFIED,8 FOOT BED WITH HIGH ROOF COMMERCIAL BOX

Watch This Vehicle
12303065

2011 RAM 1500

CERTIFIED,8 FOOT BED WITH HIGH ROOF COMMERCIAL BOX

Location

Ontario Greenlight Motors

1019 Lakeshore Road East, Mississauga, ON L5E 1E6

905-278-1300

  1. 1742503059
  2. 1742503062
  3. 1742503064
  4. 1742503061
  5. 1742503060
  6. 1742503065
  7. 1742503067
  8. 1742503067
  9. 1742503069
  10. 1742503071
  11. 1742503072
  12. 1742503070
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$13,985

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
86,000KM
Excellent Condition

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 86,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Your one STOP used car Store,CARFAX CANADA,CERTIFIED INCLUDED in the price,ABSOLUTELY NOOO FEES,Check our FULL Inventory @ www.ontariogreenlightmotors.com!

CERTIFIED VERY WELL MAINTAINED SUPER LOW KM, ONLY 86,000KM, 1 OWNER 8CYL RAM 1500, 8 FOOT BED WITH HIGH ROOF COMMERCIAL BOX.

CARFAX CANADA Verified, AIR CONDITIONING,NO FEES!!! ALL VEHICLES COME CERTIFIED AT NO EXTRA CHARGE.Please call our sales department for appointment!905 278 1300 Ontario Greenlight Motors All prices are plus HST and licensing""

www.ontariogreenlightmotors.com"

All types of credit, from good to bad, can qualify for an auto loan. No credit, no problem! EVERYONE IS APPROVED!"""""""""""

-------------------------------------------------

 

 

OUR MISSISSAUGA LOCATION:

1019 LAKESHORE ROAD EAST,MISSISSAUGA,L5E 1E6

@Corner of Lakeshore Road East and Ogden Avenue

 

Thank you!!!

 

905 278 1300

 

www.ontariogreenlightmotors.com

 

UCDA MEMBER and OMVIC REGISTERED

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Split Bench Seat

Exterior

Automatic Headlights

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Ontario Greenlight Motors

Used 2020 Dodge Grand Caravan CERTIFIED, 1 OWNER, REAR CAMERA, BLUETOOTH for sale in Mississauga, ON
2020 Dodge Grand Caravan CERTIFIED, 1 OWNER, REAR CAMERA, BLUETOOTH 181,000 KM $13,985 + tax & lic
Used 2015 Ford Transit Cargo Van CERTIFIED,T-250,3.7L,SHELVING,LADDER RACK,INVERTER for sale in Mississauga, ON
2015 Ford Transit Cargo Van CERTIFIED,T-250,3.7L,SHELVING,LADDER RACK,INVERTER 156,000 KM $17,985 + tax & lic
Used 2016 Ford Transit Cargo Van CERTIFIED, EXTENDED, SHELVES, DIVIDER, 3.7L,CAMERA for sale in Mississauga, ON
2016 Ford Transit Cargo Van CERTIFIED, EXTENDED, SHELVES, DIVIDER, 3.7L,CAMERA 247,000 KM $13,985 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Ontario Greenlight Motors

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Ontario Greenlight Motors

Ontario Greenlight Motors

1019 Lakeshore Road East, Mississauga, ON L5E 1E6
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

905-278-XXXX

(click to show)

905-278-1300

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$13,985

+ taxes & licensing

Ontario Greenlight Motors

905-278-1300

Contact Seller
2011 RAM 1500