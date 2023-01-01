Menu
2013 BMW 5 Series

232,164 KM

Details Description Features

$9,995

+ tax & licensing
$9,995

+ taxes & licensing

Tabangi Motors

905-670-3738

2013 BMW 5 Series

2013 BMW 5 Series

528i xdrive Sunroof Leather 360 Cam Blindspot Heated Seats

2013 BMW 5 Series

528i xdrive Sunroof Leather 360 Cam Blindspot Heated Seats

Location

Tabangi Motors

5926 Shawson Dr, Mississauga, ON L4W 3W5

905-670-3738

$9,995

+ taxes & licensing

232,164KM
Used
  VIN: WBAXH5C57DDW15653

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 232,164 KM

Vehicle Description

A technologically packed grand tourer that resembles the historic classic sport sedan. This 2013 BMW 5 Series is simply timeless. This 2013 BMW 5 Series is fresh on our lot in Mississauga.


-PUBLIC OFFER BEFORE WHOLESALE These vehicles fall outside our parameters for retail. A diamond in the rough these offerings tend to be higher mileage older model years or may require some mechanical work to pass safety Sold as is without warranty What you see is what you pay plus tax Available for a limited time. See disclaimer below.

This vehicle is being sold as is, unfit, not e-tested, and is not represented as being in roadworthy condition, mechanically sound, or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchasers expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.


As one of the most technologically advanced and highly refined luxury sports sedans within its class, this 5 Series is a true gentleman when needed, offering a quiet and supple ride quality, while having the attributes of a pure bred performance vehicle, offering some of the best driving dynamics.It's nice in colour . It has a 8 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 241HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks

Seating

Leather Seats
Memory Seats
Dual Power Seats

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Power Liftgate
Rain Sensing Wipers
Compact Spare Tire
Halogen free-form fog lights
Front chrome grille w/chrome-plated kidney bars
White turn signal indicator lenses
Adaptive brakelights
Rain-sensing speed-sensitive windshield wipers w/heated washer jets
High-pressure headlight washer system
Body-coloured front & rear bumpers
Chrome-plated side window frame trim
Bi-xenon adaptive automatic headlights -inc: LED corona rings
Black matte auto-dimming heated pwr folding exterior mirrors
Active air flaps
Pwr panorama glass sunroof
3rd brakelight integrated into rear window

Interior

Steering Wheel Controls
rear window defogger
Heated Steering Wheel
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Universal Garage Door Opener
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Front seatback storage nets
Lockable illuminated glove box
Keyless Start
Fully-finished trunk
Alarm system w/interior motion sensor
Pwr tilt/telescopic steering column w/auto tilt-up
3-stage heated front seats
Ambient lighting pkg
Front & rear velour floor mats
10-way pwr front bucket seats -inc: active pwr headrests
Cruise control w/brake function
Dual front illuminated sun visor mirrors -inc: slide covers
Diamond black trim detail
Fineline anthracite interior trim
(3) rear headrests -inc: adjustable outer positions
Voice control -inc: telephone functions
12-volt outlet in trunk
Pwr windows -inc: anti-trap, comfort open/close
Interior lighting -inc: front foot wells, cargo area, front & rear reading lights
Rear centre armrest -inc: storage, cupholders

Windows

Sunroof

Comfort

air
rear air
Dual Zone Climate Control

Convenience

cruise
tilt
Proximity Key

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
Pre-wiring for Satellite radio

Safety

Emergency Trunk Release
Child safety rear door locks
4-wheel anti-lock braking system (ABS)
SMART airbag deployment system
Side-impact protection door reinforcements
Interlocking door anchoring system
Lane Departure Warning
Front & rear crumple zones
Front side-impact airbags
Battery safety terminal (BST)
Blind spot sensor
Collapsible tube crash technology
Front & rear park distance control
Rear ISOFIX child seat attachment
Tire pressure monitoring system -inc: run-flat indicator
Adaptive dual front airbags w/passenger occupant detector
Front & rear advanced head protection system (AHPS) curtain airbags
Rear 3-point safety belts -inc: force limiters
Crash sensor -inc: fuel cutoff, hazard/interior lights on, doors unlock
Front 3-point safety belts -inc: pyrotechnical tensioning system, force limiters

Mechanical

Front & rear stabilizer bars
Electronically-controlled engine cooling
4-wheel ventilated disc brakes
Engine start/stop button
Fully-electronic "drive-by-wire" throttle system
Valvetronic engine technology
xDrive all wheel drive w/variable torque split
Double-pivot strut-type front suspension
Integral 4-link rear suspension
Tool kit in trunk
Automatic start/stop
Brake energy regeneration system to convert kinetic energy into usable electrical pwr
Dynamic driving control w/ECO pro -inc: eco pro, comfort, sport, sport plus
2.0L DOHC 16-valve TwinPower Turbo I4 engine -inc: double-VANOS steplessly variable valve timing, high precision direct injection
Left twin round exhaust tips
Servotronic speed-sensitive electric pwr steering

Additional Features

BACK UP CAMERA
BACK UP SENSORS
Park Assist
Driver's Power Seat
Dual-zone automatic climate control -inc: micro filter, solar sensor, auto air recirculation, residual heat & max A/C functions
360 degree camera
AM / FM / CD Player
Forward Crash Sensor

