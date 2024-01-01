$8,999+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2013 BMW 5 Series
528I X DRIVE
2013 BMW 5 Series
528I X DRIVE
Location
Mississauga Auto Group
2666 Royal Windsor Dr, Unit # 11-12, Mississauga, ON L5J 4N1
(905) 808 1198
Sold As Is
This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
Sale
$8,999
+ taxes & licensing
Used
256,806KM
As Is Condition
VIN WBAXH5C57DDW15555
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 256,806 KM
Vehicle Description
2013 BMW 528I X DIVE
SELLING ASIS
RUNS AND DRIVES GREAT
NEW ENGINE IN CAR
MISSISSAUGA AUTO GROUP
9058081198
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Emergency Trunk Release
Rear Parking Aid
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Exterior
Fog Lights
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Temporary spare tire
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Rear Reading Lamps
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Windows
Panoramic Roof
Comfort
Climate Control
Seating
Seat Memory
Power Driver Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Powertrain
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Additional Features
Turbocharged
Power Folding Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Email Mississauga Auto Group
Mississauga Auto Group
2666 Royal Windsor Dr, Unit # 11-12, Mississauga, ON L5J 4N1
Call Dealer
XXX-XXX-XXXX(click to show)
2013 BMW 5 Series