M&L Autos
1400 Aimco Boulevard Unit 19, Mississauga, ON L4W 1B2
905-439-7689
Certified
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Brown
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 169,700 KM
Vehicle Description
FOR SALE: 2013 Honda Civic EX – 169,700 KM 🚗
📍 Location: M&L Autos, 1400 Aimco Blvd, Unit 19, Mississauga, ON
📞 Call/Text: 905-439-7689
✅ Price: $11,299.00 CERTIFIED + HST & LICENSING
✅ Mileage: 169,700 KM
✅ Engine: 1.8L 4-Cylinder
✅ Transmission: Automatic
✅ Drivetrain: Front-Wheel Drive
✅ Exterior Colour: Brown
✅ Interior: Black
🌟 Features:
Power sunroof
Backup camera
Bluetooth hands-free
Heated front seats
Keyless entry & push-button start
Alloy wheels
Eco Assist system
USB & AUX inputs
Cruise control
🧰 Safety & Condition:
Well-maintained, fuel efficient, and reliable. Comes fully safety certified and ready for the road!
Vehicle Features
M&L Autos
905-439-7689