<p class= data-start=86 data-end=138><strong data-start=86 data-end=138>FOR SALE: 2013 Honda Civic EX – 169,700 KM 🚗</strong></p><p class= data-start=140 data-end=244>📍 <strong data-start=143 data-end=156>Location:</strong> M&L Autos, 1400 Aimco Blvd, Unit 19, Mississauga, ON<br data-start=209 data-end=212 />📞 <strong data-start=215 data-end=229>Call/Text:</strong> 905-439-7689</p><p class= data-start=246 data-end=492>✅ <strong data-start=248 data-end=258>Price:</strong> $11,299.00 CERTIFIED + HST & LICENSING<br data-start=278 data-end=281 />✅ <strong data-start=283 data-end=295>Mileage:</strong> 169,700 KM<br data-start=306 data-end=309 />✅ <strong data-start=311 data-end=322>Engine:</strong> 1.8L 4-Cylinder<br data-start=338 data-end=341 />✅ <strong data-start=343 data-end=360>Transmission:</strong> Automatic<br data-start=370 data-end=373 data-is-only-node= />✅ <strong data-start=375 data-end=390>Drivetrain:</strong> Front-Wheel Drive<br data-start=408 data-end=411 />✅ <strong data-start=413 data-end=433>Exterior Colour:</strong> Brown<br data-start=449 data-end=452 />✅ <strong data-start=454 data-end=467>Interior:</strong> Black</p><p class= data-start=494 data-end=510><strong data-start=494 data-end=510>🌟 Features:</strong></p><ul data-start=511 data-end=711><li class= data-start=511 data-end=528><p class= data-start=513 data-end=528>Power sunroof</p></li><li class= data-start=529 data-end=546><p class= data-start=531 data-end=546>Backup camera</p></li><li class= data-start=547 data-end=571><p class= data-start=549 data-end=571>Bluetooth hands-free</p></li><li class= data-start=572 data-end=594><p class= data-start=574 data-end=594>Heated front seats</p></li><li class= data-start=595 data-end=632><p class= data-start=597 data-end=632>Keyless entry & push-button start</p></li><li class= data-start=633 data-end=649><p class= data-start=635 data-end=649>Alloy wheels</p></li><li class= data-start=650 data-end=671><p class= data-start=652 data-end=671>Eco Assist system</p></li><li class= data-start=672 data-end=692><p class= data-start=674 data-end=692>USB & AUX inputs</p></li><li class= data-start=693 data-end=711><p class= data-start=695 data-end=711>Cruise control</p></li></ul><p> </p><p class= data-start=713 data-end=841><strong data-start=713 data-end=739>🧰 Safety & Condition:</strong><br data-start=739 data-end=742 />Well-maintained, fuel efficient, and reliable. Comes fully safety certified and ready for the road!</p>

2013 Honda Civic

169,700 KM

$11,299

+ tax & licensing
2013 Honda Civic

4dr Auto EX

2013 Honda Civic

4dr Auto EX

M&L Autos

1400 Aimco Boulevard Unit 19, Mississauga, ON L4W 1B2

905-439-7689

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$11,299

+ taxes & licensing

169,700KM
VIN 2HGFB2F51DH023860

  • Exterior Colour Brown
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 169,700 KM

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Emergency Trunk Release
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input

Heated Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Warranty Available

Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet

Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

M&L Autos

M&L Autos

1400 Aimco Boulevard Unit 19, Mississauga, ON L4W 1B2
905-439-7689

2013 Honda Civic