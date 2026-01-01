Menu
Account
Sign In
<p><br />WE ARE OPEN 7 DAYS A WEEK !!<br />BEST ON GAS ONLY 4 CYLINDERS ENGINE CHEAP ON INSURANCE<br />EXTENDED WARRANTY FOR 2 YEARS ($1000 PACKAGE) FOR FREE. INCLUDED IN THE PRICE <br />WARRANTY DESCRIPTION: ALL CANADA WIDE. UNLIMITED KM. FOR ENGINE, TRANSMISSION, DIFFERENTIAL, 4X4/AWD, TURBO, TOWING.<br />SAFETY  CERTIFICATION FOR $299.<br />NO HIDDEN FEES AT ALL.<br />EXCELLENT CONDITION. LOADED WITH. BACKUP CAMERA,POWER SEATS,HEATED SEATS,NAVIGATION,POWER WINDOWS. POWER LOCKS. POWER MIRRORS. KEYLESS ENTRY. CRUISE CONTROL . THIS VEHICLE HAS FULL SAFETY FEATURES.<br />DRIVES EXCELLENT. BEAUTIFUL SHAPE.<br />GUARANTEED UNBEATABLE PRICE.<br />COME FOR TEST DRIVE.<br />GARDINER MOTORS 6455 MISSISSAUGA ROAD.<br />YOU CAN GET BRAND NEW TIRES HERE WITH 50% DISCOUNT.<br />FOR FURTHER INQUIRIES PLEASE GIVE US A CALL AT 647-354-5500.</p>

2014 Ford Escape

119,000 KM

Details Description Features

$5,400

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2014 Ford Escape

SE 4dr Front-wheel Drive Automatic

Watch This Vehicle
14141505

2014 Ford Escape

SE 4dr Front-wheel Drive Automatic

Location

Gardiner Motors

6455 Mississauga Rd - Unit 2, Mississauga, ON L5N 1A8

647-354-5500

  1. 14141505
  2. 14141505
  3. 14141505
  4. 14141505
  5. 14141505
  6. 14141505
  7. 14141505
  8. 14141505
  9. 14141505
  10. 14141505
  11. 14141505
  12. 14141505
  13. 14141505
  14. 14141505
  15. 14141505
  16. 14141505
  17. 14141505
  18. 14141505
  19. 14141505
  20. 14141505
  21. 14141505
  22. 14141505
  23. 14141505
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$5,400

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments
Used
119,000KM
VIN 1FMCU0G93EUD19782

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 1FMCU0G93EUD19782
  • Mileage 119,000 KM

Vehicle Description


WE ARE OPEN 7 DAYS A WEEK !!
BEST ON GAS ONLY 4 CYLINDERS ENGINE CHEAP ON INSURANCE
EXTENDED WARRANTY FOR 2 YEARS ($1000 PACKAGE) FOR FREE. INCLUDED IN THE PRICE 
WARRANTY DESCRIPTION: ALL CANADA WIDE. UNLIMITED KM. FOR ENGINE, TRANSMISSION, DIFFERENTIAL, 4X4/AWD, TURBO, TOWING.
SAFETY  CERTIFICATION FOR $299.
NO HIDDEN FEES AT ALL.
EXCELLENT CONDITION. LOADED WITH. BACKUP CAMERA,POWER SEATS,HEATED SEATS,NAVIGATION,POWER WINDOWS. POWER LOCKS. POWER MIRRORS. KEYLESS ENTRY. CRUISE CONTROL . THIS VEHICLE HAS FULL SAFETY FEATURES.
DRIVES EXCELLENT. BEAUTIFUL SHAPE.
GUARANTEED UNBEATABLE PRICE.
COME FOR TEST DRIVE.
GARDINER MOTORS 6455 MISSISSAUGA ROAD.
YOU CAN GET BRAND NEW TIRES HERE WITH 50% DISCOUNT.
FOR FURTHER INQUIRIES PLEASE GIVE US A CALL AT 647-354-5500.

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
BACKUP CAMERA
Passenger Airbag
Low Tire Pressure Warning

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
POWER SEAT

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Trip Odometer
AM/FM Stereo
Digital clock
Rear Window Defroster

Seating

Heated Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio

Convenience

Cup Holder

Additional Features

Entertainment System
Driver Side Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Gardiner Motors

Used 2014 GMC Terrain SLT-1 Front-wheel Drive Sport Utility Automatic for sale in Mississauga, ON
2014 GMC Terrain SLT-1 Front-wheel Drive Sport Utility Automatic 113,000 KM $5,400 + tax & lic
Used 2014 Ford Escape SE 4dr Front-wheel Drive Automatic for sale in Mississauga, ON
2014 Ford Escape SE 4dr Front-wheel Drive Automatic 119,000 KM $5,400 + tax & lic
Used 2016 Ford Edge Titanium 4dr All-wheel Drive Automatic for sale in Mississauga, ON
2016 Ford Edge Titanium 4dr All-wheel Drive Automatic 206,000 KM $5,920 + tax & lic

Email Gardiner Motors

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Gardiner Motors

Gardiner Motors

6455 Mississauga Rd - Unit 2, Mississauga, ON L5N 1A8
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

647-354-XXXX

(click to show)

647-354-5500

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$5,400

+ taxes & licensing>

Gardiner Motors

647-354-5500

2014 Ford Escape