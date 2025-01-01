Menu
2015 Acura TLX FWD Elite Package – Luxury & Performance!

📍 Available at M&L Autos – 1400 Aimco Blvd, Unit 19, Mississauga, ON
📞 Call/Text: 905-439-7689

✅ Year: 2015
✅ Make: Acura
✅ Model: TLX
✅ Trim: Elite Package
✅ Drivetrain: Front-Wheel Drive (FWD)
✅ Engine: 3.5L V6
✅ Transmission: 9-Speed Automatic
✅ Mileage: 195,650 KMS
✅ Exterior Color: Black
✅ Interior Color: Black

Key Features:

🔹 Elite Package – Fully loaded with premium options
🔹 Navigation System – Never lose your way
🔹 Leather Interior – Luxurious & comfortable seating
🔹 Heated & Ventilated Front Seats – Year-round comfort
🔹 Blind Spot Monitoring – Extra safety on the road
🔹 Lane Keep Assist & Adaptive Cruise Control – Advanced driver assistance
🔹 360° Surround Camera & Parking Sensors – Easy maneuvering
🔹 ELS Premium Audio System – Exceptional sound quality
🔹 Power Sunroof – Enjoy fresh air & natural light
🔹 Push Button Start & Keyless Entry – Convenience at your fingertips

Safety & Reliability:

✅ Clean Title – No accidents
✅ Certified Pre-Owned – Fully inspected & serviced
✅ Extended Warranty Available – Drive with confidence

💰 Price: $12,699.00 + HST & LICENSING – Financing Available!

🚗 Trade-Ins Welcome – Get the best value for your vehicle!
📍 Visit Us: M&L Autos, 1400 Aimco Blvd, Unit 19, Mississauga, ON
📞 Call/Text: 905-439-7689

 

🔹 Don't miss out on this luxury sedan! Book your test drive today!

2015 Acura TLX

195,650 KM

$12,699

+ tax & licensing
2015 Acura TLX

4dr Sdn FWD V6 Elite

12282171

2015 Acura TLX

4dr Sdn FWD V6 Elite

M&L Autos

1400 Aimco Boulevard Unit 19, Mississauga, ON L4W 1B2

905-439-7689

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$12,699

+ taxes & licensing

Used
195,650KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 19UUB2F79FA800487

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 195,650 KM

Vehicle Description

2015 Acura TLX FWD Elite Package – Luxury & Performance!

📍 Available at M&L Autos – 1400 Aimco Blvd, Unit 19, Mississauga, ON
📞 Call/Text: 905-439-7689

✅ Year: 2015
✅ Make: Acura
✅ Model: TLX
✅ Trim: Elite Package
✅ Drivetrain: Front-Wheel Drive (FWD)
✅ Engine: 3.5L V6
✅ Transmission: 9-Speed Automatic
✅ Mileage: 195,650 KMS
✅ Exterior Color: Black
✅ Interior Color: Black

Key Features:

🔹 Elite Package – Fully loaded with premium options
🔹 Navigation System – Never lose your way
🔹 Leather Interior – Luxurious & comfortable seating
🔹 Heated & Ventilated Front Seats – Year-round comfort
🔹 Blind Spot Monitoring – Extra safety on the road
🔹 Lane Keep Assist & Adaptive Cruise Control – Advanced driver assistance
🔹 360° Surround Camera & Parking Sensors – Easy maneuvering
🔹 ELS Premium Audio System – Exceptional sound quality
🔹 Power Sunroof – Enjoy fresh air & natural light
🔹 Push Button Start & Keyless Entry – Convenience at your fingertips

Safety & Reliability:

✅ Clean Title – No accidents
✅ Certified Pre-Owned – Fully inspected & serviced
✅ Extended Warranty Available – Drive with confidence

💰 Price: $12,699.00 + HST & LICENSING – Financing Available!

🚗 Trade-Ins Welcome – Get the best value for your vehicle!
📍 Visit Us: M&L Autos, 1400 Aimco Blvd, Unit 19, Mississauga, ON
📞 Call/Text: 905-439-7689

 

🔹 Don’t miss out on this luxury sedan! Book your test drive today!

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Rearview Camera
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert
Lane Keeping Assist
Auto Hold Brake

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Seats

AM/FM Radio
DVD / Entertainment
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Warranty Available

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Proximity Key

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Knee Air Bag
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

M&L Autos

M&L Autos

1400 Aimco Boulevard Unit 19, Mississauga, ON L4W 1B2
$12,699

+ taxes & licensing

M&L Autos

905-439-7689

2015 Acura TLX