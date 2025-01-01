$12,699+ tax & licensing
2015 Acura TLX
4dr Sdn FWD V6 Elite
2015 Acura TLX
4dr Sdn FWD V6 Elite
Location
M&L Autos
1400 Aimco Boulevard Unit 19, Mississauga, ON L4W 1B2
905-439-7689
Certified
$12,699
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 195,650 KM
Vehicle Description
📍 Available at M&L Autos – 1400 Aimco Blvd, Unit 19, Mississauga, ON
📞 Call/Text: 905-439-7689
✅ Year: 2015
✅ Make: Acura
✅ Model: TLX
✅ Trim: Elite Package
✅ Drivetrain: Front-Wheel Drive (FWD)
✅ Engine: 3.5L V6
✅ Transmission: 9-Speed Automatic
✅ Mileage: 195,650 KMS
✅ Exterior Color: Black
✅ Interior Color: Black
🔹 Elite Package – Fully loaded with premium options
🔹 Navigation System – Never lose your way
🔹 Leather Interior – Luxurious & comfortable seating
🔹 Heated & Ventilated Front Seats – Year-round comfort
🔹 Blind Spot Monitoring – Extra safety on the road
🔹 Lane Keep Assist & Adaptive Cruise Control – Advanced driver assistance
🔹 360° Surround Camera & Parking Sensors – Easy maneuvering
🔹 ELS Premium Audio System – Exceptional sound quality
🔹 Power Sunroof – Enjoy fresh air & natural light
🔹 Push Button Start & Keyless Entry – Convenience at your fingertips
✅ Clean Title – No accidents
✅ Certified Pre-Owned – Fully inspected & serviced
✅ Extended Warranty Available – Drive with confidence
💰 Price: $12,699.00 + HST & LICENSING – Financing Available!
🚗 Trade-Ins Welcome – Get the best value for your vehicle!
📍 Visit Us: M&L Autos, 1400 Aimco Blvd, Unit 19, Mississauga, ON
📞 Call/Text: 905-439-7689
🔹 Don’t miss out on this luxury sedan! Book your test drive today!
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Safety
Exterior
Interior
Power Options
Media / Nav / Comm
Seating
Comfort
Warranty
Convenience
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From M&L Autos
Email M&L Autos
M&L Autos
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
905-439-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing
905-439-7689