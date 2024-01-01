$CALL+ tax & licensing
2015 Mercedes-Benz C-Class
C 400
Location
B Town Auto Sales
6435 Dixie Rd Unit 5, Mississauga, ON L5T 1X4
844-902-5177
121,660KM
Used
VIN 55SWF6GB9FU000994
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Polar White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Stock # 000994
- Mileage 121,660 KM
Vehicle Description
2015 MERCEDES-BENZ C400 4MATIC. THIS UNIT IS BEING SOLD AS-IS FOR THE LISTED CASH PRICE.
The 2015 Mercedes-Benz C400 4Matic Sedan is equipped with a 3.0-liter twin-turbocharged V6 pushing out 329 hp with 354 lb-ft of torque. This vehicle accelerates 62 mph in 4.9 seconds and on to a maximum speed of 155 mph.
HST and licensing will be extra
HST and licensing will be extra
Vehicle Features
Interior
Air Conditioning
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
Bluetooth
Seating
Leather Interior
Safety
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Rearview Camera
Additional Features
Sun Roof
USB port
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Email B Town Auto Sales
