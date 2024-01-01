Menu
<meta charset=utf-8 /> <span font-size:= 14pt=>2015 MERCEDES-BENZ C400 4MATIC. THIS UNIT IS BEING SOLD AS-IS FOR THE LISTED CASH PRICE.</span> The 2015 Mercedes-Benz C400 4Matic Sedan is equipped with a 3.0-liter twin-turbocharged V6 pushing out 329 hp with 354 lb-ft of torque. This vehicle accelerates 62 mph in 4.9 seconds and on to a maximum speed of 155 mph. HST and licensing will be extra At B TOWN AUTO SALES we are not only Concerned about selling great used Vehicles at the most competitive prices at our new location 6435 DIXIE RD unit 5, MISSISSAUGA, ON L5T 1X4. We also believe in the importance of establishing a lifelong relationship with our clients which starts from the moment you walk-in to the dealership. We,re here for you every step of the way and aims to provide the most prominent, friendly and timely service with each experience you have with us. You can think of us as being like ‘YOUR FAMILY IN THE BUSINESS’ where you can always count on us to provide you with the best automotive care.

2015 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

121,660 KM

Location

B Town Auto Sales

6435 Dixie Rd Unit 5, Mississauga, ON L5T 1X4

844-902-5177

121,660KM
Used
VIN 55SWF6GB9FU000994

  • Exterior Colour Polar White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # 000994
  • Mileage 121,660 KM

2015 MERCEDES-BENZ C400 4MATIC. THIS UNIT IS BEING SOLD AS-IS FOR THE LISTED CASH PRICE.

The 2015 Mercedes-Benz C400 4Matic Sedan is equipped with a 3.0-liter twin-turbocharged V6 pushing out 329 hp with 354 lb-ft of torque. This vehicle accelerates 62 mph in 4.9 seconds and on to a maximum speed of 155 mph.

HST and licensing will be extra



At B TOWN AUTO SALES we are not only Concerned about selling great used Vehicles at the most competitive prices at our new location 6435 DIXIE RD unit 5, MISSISSAUGA, ON L5T 1X4. We also believe in the importance of establishing a lifelong relationship with our clients which starts from the moment you walk-in to the dealership. We,re here for you every step of the way and aims to provide the most prominent, friendly and timely service with each experience you have with us. You can think of us as being like ‘YOUR FAMILY IN THE BUSINESS’ where you can always count on us to provide you with the best automotive care.

Air Conditioning
HEATED FRONT SEATS

AM/FM Radio
Bluetooth

Leather Interior

Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Rearview Camera

Sun Roof
USB port

6435 Dixie Rd Unit 5, Mississauga, ON L5T 1X4

