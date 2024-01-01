$13,999+ tax & licensing
2016 BMW X1
AWD 4dr xDrive28i
Location
M&L Autos
2666 Royal Windsor Dr Unit 11-12, Mississauga, ON L5J 4N1
905-439-7689
Certified
$13,999
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Brown
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 142,350 KM
Vehicle Description
Step into luxury and adventure with this sleek 2016 BMW X1 AWD 4dr xDrive28i, now available at M&L Autos. This stylish brown SUV/crossover is packed with features that will make every drive a joy. The black leather interior is both comfortable and sophisticated, offering heated seats and lumbar support to keep you cozy on even the coldest days. With a 4-cylinder engine and automatic transmission, this X1 delivers smooth power and impressive fuel efficiency.
This well-maintained vehicle has 142,350km on the odometer, but don't let that deter you - it's ready for many more miles of driving pleasure. Enjoy features like GPS navigation to take you anywhere you need to go, a premium sound system for an immersive audio experience, and a sunroof to let the sunshine in. The X1 also includes a rearview camera for added safety and peace of mind, along with keyless entry and push-button start for convenient access.
Here are five features to truly get you excited about this BMW X1:
- All-Wheel Drive: Enjoy confident handling in any weather conditions with the X1's advanced AWD system.
- Heated Seats: Stay warm and comfortable during those chilly Canadian winters.
- Premium Sound System: Immerse yourself in high-quality audio with every drive.
- Rearview Camera: Back up with ease and added safety.
- Sunroof: Let the sunshine in and enjoy a more open driving experience.
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
