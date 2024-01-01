Menu
Step into luxury and adventure with this sleek 2016 BMW X1 AWD 4dr xDrive28i, now available at M&L Autos. This stylish brown SUV/crossover is packed with features that will make every drive a joy. The black leather interior is both comfortable and sophisticated, offering heated seats and lumbar support to keep you cozy on even the coldest days. With a 4-cylinder engine and automatic transmission, this X1 delivers smooth power and impressive fuel efficiency.

This well-maintained vehicle has 142,350km on the odometer, but dont let that deter you - its ready for many more miles of driving pleasure. Enjoy features like GPS navigation to take you anywhere you need to go, a premium sound system for an immersive audio experience, and a sunroof to let the sunshine in. The X1 also includes a rearview camera for added safety and peace of mind, along with keyless entry and push-button start for convenient access.

Here are five features to truly get you excited about this BMW X1:

All-Wheel Drive: Enjoy confident handling in any weather conditions with the X1s advanced AWD system.
Heated Seats: Stay warm and comfortable during those chilly Canadian winters.
Premium Sound System: Immerse yourself in high-quality audio with every drive.
Rearview Camera: Back up with ease and added safety.
Sunroof: Let the sunshine in and enjoy a more open driving experience.

2016 BMW X1

142,350 KM

$13,999

+ tax & licensing
2016 BMW X1

AWD 4dr xDrive28i

11952564

2016 BMW X1

AWD 4dr xDrive28i

Location

M&L Autos

2666 Royal Windsor Dr Unit 11-12, Mississauga, ON L5J 4N1

905-439-7689

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$13,999

+ taxes & licensing

Used
142,350KM
Excellent Condition
VIN WBXHT3C32G5E48115

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Brown
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 142,350 KM

Vehicle Description

Step into luxury and adventure with this sleek 2016 BMW X1 AWD 4dr xDrive28i, now available at M&L Autos. This stylish brown SUV/crossover is packed with features that will make every drive a joy. The black leather interior is both comfortable and sophisticated, offering heated seats and lumbar support to keep you cozy on even the coldest days. With a 4-cylinder engine and automatic transmission, this X1 delivers smooth power and impressive fuel efficiency.

This well-maintained vehicle has 142,350km on the odometer, but don't let that deter you - it's ready for many more miles of driving pleasure. Enjoy features like GPS navigation to take you anywhere you need to go, a premium sound system for an immersive audio experience, and a sunroof to let the sunshine in. The X1 also includes a rearview camera for added safety and peace of mind, along with keyless entry and push-button start for convenient access.

Here are five features to truly get you excited about this BMW X1:

  • All-Wheel Drive: Enjoy confident handling in any weather conditions with the X1's advanced AWD system.
  • Heated Seats: Stay warm and comfortable during those chilly Canadian winters.
  • Premium Sound System: Immerse yourself in high-quality audio with every drive.
  • Rearview Camera: Back up with ease and added safety.
  • Sunroof: Let the sunshine in and enjoy a more open driving experience.

 

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Driver Vanity Mirror
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Seating

Heated Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Warranty

Warranty Available

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Mirror Memory
Proximity Key

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Headlights-Auto-Leveling

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

M&L Autos

M&L Autos

2666 Royal Windsor Dr Unit 11-12, Mississauga, ON L5J 4N1
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

$13,999

+ taxes & licensing

M&L Autos

905-439-7689

2016 BMW X1