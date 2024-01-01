Menu
2016 Mitsubishi Outlander

28,175 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2016 Mitsubishi Outlander

ES

2016 Mitsubishi Outlander

ES

Location

Erin Mills Mitsubishi

2477 Motorway Blvd Unit 4, Mississauga, ON L5L 3R2

416-860-5663

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

28,175KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN JA4AZ2A30GZ603335

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 28,175 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

4x4
CVT

