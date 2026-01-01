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2017 Dodge Challenger
SXT Plus
2017 Dodge Challenger
SXT Plus
Location
B Town Auto Sales
6435 Dixie Rd Unit 5, Mississauga, ON L5T 1X4
844-902-5177
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
84,780KM
VIN 2C3CDZAG0HH594439
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour GO MANGO
- Interior Colour Black w/Black/Pearl
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 5
- Stock # 594439
- Mileage 84,780 KM
Vehicle Description
2017 Dodge Challenger SXT Plus
Finished in bold Go Mango over a Black leather-faced interior with Pearl accents, this 2017 Dodge Challenger SXT Plus delivers unmistakable muscle-car styling with a comfortable, technology-focused cabin. With 84,780 KM, it offers strong road presence, spacious seating, and excellent everyday usability.
Powered by a 3.6L Pentastar V6 producing 305 horsepower, paired with an 8-Speed TorqueFlite Automatic Transmission and Rear-Wheel Drive, this Challenger delivers smooth acceleration and confident performance. The Super Track Pak, performance steering, sport suspension, paddle shifters, and 20-inch wheels add a more engaging driving experience.
Factory Options & Features:
• Customer Preferred Package 21V
• Super Track Pak
• Power Sunroof
• Uconnect 8.4 NAV Touchscreen
• Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
• GPS Navigation and HD Radio
• Sound Group II
• 506-Watt Amplifier
• Nine Premium Speakers with Subwoofer
• Heated and Ventilated Front Seats
• Heated Steering Wheel
• Nappa Leather-Faced Sport Seats
• Sport Suspension
• Performance Steering
• Steering-Wheel-Mounted Paddle Shifters
• 20-Inch Hyper Black Aluminum Wheels
• ParkSense Rear Park Assist
• ParkView Rear Backup Camera
• Remote Start and Keyless Entry
• Compact Spare Tire
At B-Town Auto Sales, each vehicle undergoes a comprehensive inspection to ensure exceptional quality and performance. We proudly serve customers across the Greater Toronto Area and beyond, offering competitive financing, trade-ins, and nationwide shipping.
$999* FINANCING FEES APPLY.
Special Financing price: $ *
Cash Price: $ *
Thank you for choosing B-Town Auto Sales.
Finished in bold Go Mango over a Black leather-faced interior with Pearl accents, this 2017 Dodge Challenger SXT Plus delivers unmistakable muscle-car styling with a comfortable, technology-focused cabin. With 84,780 KM, it offers strong road presence, spacious seating, and excellent everyday usability.
Powered by a 3.6L Pentastar V6 producing 305 horsepower, paired with an 8-Speed TorqueFlite Automatic Transmission and Rear-Wheel Drive, this Challenger delivers smooth acceleration and confident performance. The Super Track Pak, performance steering, sport suspension, paddle shifters, and 20-inch wheels add a more engaging driving experience.
Factory Options & Features:
• Customer Preferred Package 21V
• Super Track Pak
• Power Sunroof
• Uconnect 8.4 NAV Touchscreen
• Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
• GPS Navigation and HD Radio
• Sound Group II
• 506-Watt Amplifier
• Nine Premium Speakers with Subwoofer
• Heated and Ventilated Front Seats
• Heated Steering Wheel
• Nappa Leather-Faced Sport Seats
• Sport Suspension
• Performance Steering
• Steering-Wheel-Mounted Paddle Shifters
• 20-Inch Hyper Black Aluminum Wheels
• ParkSense Rear Park Assist
• ParkView Rear Backup Camera
• Remote Start and Keyless Entry
• Compact Spare Tire
At B-Town Auto Sales, each vehicle undergoes a comprehensive inspection to ensure exceptional quality and performance. We proudly serve customers across the Greater Toronto Area and beyond, offering competitive financing, trade-ins, and nationwide shipping.
$999* FINANCING FEES APPLY.
Special Financing price: $ *
Cash Price: $ *
Thank you for choosing B-Town Auto Sales.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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B Town Auto Sales
6435 Dixie Rd Unit 5, Mississauga, ON L5T 1X4
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B Town Auto Sales
844-902-5177
2017 Dodge Challenger