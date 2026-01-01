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<strong>2017 Dodge Challenger SXT Plus</strong> <span>Finished in bold </span><span>Go Mango</span><span> over a </span><span>Black leather-faced interior with Pearl accents</span><span>, this </span><span>2017 Dodge Challenger SXT Plus</span><span> delivers unmistakable muscle-car styling with a comfortable, technology-focused cabin. With </span><span>84,780 KM</span><span>, it offers strong road presence, spacious seating, and excellent everyday usability.</span> <span> Powered by a </span><span>3.6L Pentastar V6 producing 305 horsepower</span><span>, paired with an </span><span>8-Speed TorqueFlite Automatic Transmission</span><span> and </span><span>Rear-Wheel Drive</span><span>, this Challenger delivers smooth acceleration and confident performance. The </span><span>Super Track Pak</span><span>, performance steering, sport suspension, paddle shifters, and 20-inch wheels add a more engaging driving experience.</span> <strong>Factory Options & Features:</strong> <span>• Customer Preferred Package 21V • Super Track Pak • Power Sunroof • Uconnect 8.4 NAV Touchscreen • Apple CarPlay & Android Auto • GPS Navigation and HD Radio • Sound Group II • 506-Watt Amplifier • Nine Premium Speakers with Subwoofer • Heated and Ventilated Front Seats • Heated Steering Wheel • Nappa Leather-Faced Sport Seats • Sport Suspension • Performance Steering • Steering-Wheel-Mounted Paddle Shifters • 20-Inch Hyper Black Aluminum Wheels • ParkSense Rear Park Assist • ParkView Rear Backup Camera • Remote Start and Keyless Entry • Compact Spare Tire</span> <strong>At B-Town Auto Sales, each vehicle undergoes a comprehensive inspection to ensure exceptional quality and performance. We proudly serve customers across the Greater Toronto Area and beyond, offering competitive financing, trade-ins, and nationwide shipping.</strong> <strong>$999* FINANCING FEES APPLY.</strong> <strong>Special Financing price: $ *</strong> <strong>Cash Price: $ *</strong> <strong>Thank you for choosing B-Town Auto Sales.</strong>

2017 Dodge Challenger

84,780 KM

Details Description

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+ taxes & licensing
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2017 Dodge Challenger

SXT Plus

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14509165

2017 Dodge Challenger

SXT Plus

Location

B Town Auto Sales

6435 Dixie Rd Unit 5, Mississauga, ON L5T 1X4

844-902-5177

  1. 14509165
  2. 14509165
  3. 14509165
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$CALL

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Used
84,780KM
VIN 2C3CDZAG0HH594439

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour GO MANGO
  • Interior Colour Black w/Black/Pearl
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # 594439
  • Mileage 84,780 KM

Vehicle Description

2017 Dodge Challenger SXT Plus

Finished in bold Go Mango over a Black leather-faced interior with Pearl accents, this 2017 Dodge Challenger SXT Plus delivers unmistakable muscle-car styling with a comfortable, technology-focused cabin. With 84,780 KM, it offers strong road presence, spacious seating, and excellent everyday usability.



Powered by a 3.6L Pentastar V6 producing 305 horsepower, paired with an 8-Speed TorqueFlite Automatic Transmission and Rear-Wheel Drive, this Challenger delivers smooth acceleration and confident performance. The Super Track Pak, performance steering, sport suspension, paddle shifters, and 20-inch wheels add a more engaging driving experience.




Factory Options & Features:

• Customer Preferred Package 21V

• Super Track Pak

• Power Sunroof

• Uconnect 8.4 NAV Touchscreen

• Apple CarPlay & Android Auto

• GPS Navigation and HD Radio

• Sound Group II

• 506-Watt Amplifier

• Nine Premium Speakers with Subwoofer

• Heated and Ventilated Front Seats

• Heated Steering Wheel

• Nappa Leather-Faced Sport Seats

• Sport Suspension

• Performance Steering

• Steering-Wheel-Mounted Paddle Shifters

• 20-Inch Hyper Black Aluminum Wheels

• ParkSense Rear Park Assist

• ParkView Rear Backup Camera

• Remote Start and Keyless Entry

• Compact Spare Tire







At B-Town Auto Sales, each vehicle undergoes a comprehensive inspection to ensure exceptional quality and performance. We proudly serve customers across the Greater Toronto Area and beyond, offering competitive financing, trade-ins, and nationwide shipping.




$999* FINANCING FEES APPLY.




Special Financing price: $ *

Cash Price: $ *




Thank you for choosing B-Town Auto Sales.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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B Town Auto Sales

B Town Auto Sales

6435 Dixie Rd Unit 5, Mississauga, ON L5T 1X4
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B Town Auto Sales

844-902-5177

2017 Dodge Challenger