<p class=MsoNormal style=margin-bottom: 7.5pt; line-height: normal; background: white;><strong><span lang=EN-US style=font-size: 13.5pt; font-family: Arial,sans-serif; color: #333333; background: white;>2017 FORD EXPLORER,4x4,NO ACCIDENT,ONE OWNER,REAR CAMERA,NAVIGATION,LEATHER,SUNROOF,CERTIFIED</span></strong></p><p class=MsoNormal style=margin-bottom: 7.5pt; line-height: normal; background: white;><strong style=mso-bidi-font-weight: normal;><span lang=EN-US style=font-size: 11.5pt; font-family: Arial,sans-serif; color: #3a3a3a; background: white;>4X4, FOUR WHEEL DRIVE</span></strong></p><p class=MsoNormal style=margin-bottom: 7.5pt; line-height: normal; background: white;><strong style=mso-bidi-font-weight: normal;><span lang=EN-US style=font-size: 11.5pt; font-family: Arial,sans-serif; color: #3a3a3a; background: white;>7 SEATS</span></strong></p><p class=MsoNormal style=margin-bottom: 7.5pt; line-height: normal; background: white;><span lang=EN-US style=font-size: 11.5pt; font-family: Arial,sans-serif; color: #3a3a3a; background: white;>COMES CERTIFIED IN THIS PRICE!! NO EXTRA CHARGES FOR SAFETY CERTIFICATION!!</span></p><p class=MsoNormal style=margin-bottom: 7.5pt; line-height: normal; background: white;><span lang=EN-US style=font-size: 11.5pt; font-family: Arial,sans-serif; color: #3a3a3a; background: white;>Comes with the followings:</span></p><p class=MsoNormal style=margin-bottom: 7.5pt; line-height: normal; background: white;><span lang=EN-US style=font-size: 11.5pt; font-family: Arial,sans-serif; color: #3a3a3a; background: white;>REAR CAMERA</span></p><p class=MsoNormal style=margin-bottom: 7.5pt; line-height: normal; background: white;><span lang=EN-US style=font-size: 11.5pt; font-family: Arial,sans-serif; color: #3a3a3a; background: white;>NAVIGATION</span></p><p class=MsoNormal style=margin-bottom: 7.5pt; line-height: normal; background: white;><span lang=EN-US style=font-size: 11.5pt; font-family: Arial,sans-serif; color: #3a3a3a; background: white;>REMOTE START</span></p><p class=MsoNormal style=margin-bottom: 7.5pt; line-height: normal; background: white;><span lang=EN-US style=font-size: 11.5pt; font-family: Arial,sans-serif; color: #3a3a3a; background: white;>PUSH BUTTON START</span></p><p class=MsoNormal style=margin-bottom: 7.5pt; line-height: normal; background: white;><span lang=EN-US style=font-size: 11.5pt; font-family: Arial,sans-serif; color: #3a3a3a; background: white;>POWER SEATS</span></p><p class=MsoNormal style=margin-bottom: 7.5pt; line-height: normal; background: white;><span lang=EN-US style=font-size: 11.5pt; font-family: Arial,sans-serif; color: #3a3a3a; background: white;>LEATHER</span></p><p class=MsoNormal style=margin-bottom: 7.5pt; line-height: normal; background: white;><span lang=EN-US style=font-size: 11.5pt; font-family: Arial,sans-serif; color: #3a3a3a; background: white;>SUNROOF</span></p><p class=MsoNormal style=margin-bottom: 7.5pt; line-height: normal; background: white;><span lang=EN-US style=font-size: 11.5pt; font-family: Arial,sans-serif; color: #3a3a3a; background: white;>PARKING SENSORS</span></p><p class=MsoNormal style=margin-bottom: 7.5pt; line-height: normal; background: white;><span lang=EN-US style=font-size: 11.5pt; font-family: Arial,sans-serif; color: #3a3a3a; background: white;>BLUETOOTH</span></p><p class=MsoNormal style=margin-bottom: 7.5pt; line-height: normal; background: white;><span lang=EN-US style=font-size: 11.5pt; font-family: Arial,sans-serif; color: #3a3a3a; background: white;>ALLOY WHEELS, LEATHER, HEATED SEATS, POWER SEATS, SUNROOF,ROOF RACK, KEYLESS ENTRY-– POWER WINDOWS-</span><span lang=EN-US style=font-family: Arial,sans-serif; color: #212529; background: white;> AIR CONDITIONING -<span style=mso-spacerun: yes;>  </span>POWER STEERING – CRUISE CONTROL -<span style=mso-spacerun: yes;>  </span>TILT WHEEL – POWER LOCKS – POWER MIRRORS</span></p><p class=MsoNormal style=margin-bottom: 7.5pt; line-height: normal; background: white;><span lang=EN-US style=font-size: 11.5pt; font-family: Arial,sans-serif; color: #3a3a3a; background: white;>2 Years Engine/Transmission Warranty Available</span></p><p class=MsoNormal style=margin-bottom: 7.5pt; line-height: normal; background: white;><span lang=EN-US style=font-family: Tahoma,sans-serif; color: #231d20; background: white;>Financing Available ! </span></p><p class=MsoNormal style=margin-bottom: 7.5pt; line-height: normal; background: white;><span lang=EN-US style=font-family: Tahoma,sans-serif; color: black; background: white;>Carfax report Available ! </span></p><p class=MsoNormal style=margin-bottom: 7.5pt; line-height: normal; background: white;><span lang=EN-US style=font-family: Tahoma,sans-serif; color: black; background: white;>Call or Text : 416-857-0095</span></p>

2017 Ford Explorer

175,000 KM

$18,800

+ tax & licensing
2017 Ford Explorer

4x4,NO ACCIDENT,ONE OWNER,REAR CAMERA,NAVIGATION

2017 Ford Explorer

4x4,NO ACCIDENT,ONE OWNER,REAR CAMERA,NAVIGATION

HDO Cars Inc.

1000 Dundas St E Unit 114, Mississauga, ON L4Y 2B8

416-857-0095

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$18,800

+ taxes & licensing

175,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 1FM5K8D85HGA13629

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 175,000 KM

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio

Seating

Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

More inventory From HDO Cars Inc.

Used 2014 Chevrolet Traverse ALL WHEEL DRIVE,NO ACCIDENT,REAR CAMERA,CERTIFIED for sale in Mississauga, ON
2014 Chevrolet Traverse ALL WHEEL DRIVE,NO ACCIDENT,REAR CAMERA,CERTIFIED 146,000 KM $13,990 + tax & lic
Used 2014 Dodge Grand Caravan NO ACCIDENT,REAR CAMERA,NAVIGATION,CERTIFIED for sale in Mississauga, ON
2014 Dodge Grand Caravan NO ACCIDENT,REAR CAMERA,NAVIGATION,CERTIFIED 149,000 KM $11,900 + tax & lic
Used 2011 Ford Escape XLT ,NO ACCIDENT,ONE OWNER,LOW KMS,CERTIFIED for sale in Mississauga, ON
2011 Ford Escape XLT ,NO ACCIDENT,ONE OWNER,LOW KMS,CERTIFIED 124,000 KM $9,450 + tax & lic

HDO Cars Inc.

HDO Cars Inc.

1000 Dundas St E Unit 114, Mississauga, ON L4Y 2B8

416-857-XXXX

416-857-0095

$18,800

+ taxes & licensing

HDO Cars Inc.

416-857-0095

2017 Ford Explorer