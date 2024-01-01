$18,800+ tax & licensing
2017 Ford Explorer
4x4,NO ACCIDENT,ONE OWNER,REAR CAMERA,NAVIGATION
2017 Ford Explorer
4x4,NO ACCIDENT,ONE OWNER,REAR CAMERA,NAVIGATION
Location
HDO Cars Inc.
1000 Dundas St E Unit 114, Mississauga, ON L4Y 2B8
416-857-0095
Certified
$18,800
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 7
- Mileage 175,000 KM
Vehicle Description
2017 FORD EXPLORER,4x4,NO ACCIDENT,ONE OWNER,REAR CAMERA,NAVIGATION,LEATHER,SUNROOF,CERTIFIED
4X4, FOUR WHEEL DRIVE
7 SEATS
COMES CERTIFIED IN THIS PRICE!! NO EXTRA CHARGES FOR SAFETY CERTIFICATION!!
Comes with the followings:
REAR CAMERA
NAVIGATION
REMOTE START
PUSH BUTTON START
POWER SEATS
LEATHER
SUNROOF
PARKING SENSORS
BLUETOOTH
ALLOY WHEELS, LEATHER, HEATED SEATS, POWER SEATS, SUNROOF,ROOF RACK, KEYLESS ENTRY-– POWER WINDOWS- AIR CONDITIONING - POWER STEERING – CRUISE CONTROL - TILT WHEEL – POWER LOCKS – POWER MIRRORS
2 Years Engine/Transmission Warranty Available
Financing Available !
Carfax report Available !
Call or Text : 416-857-0095
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Safety
Exterior
Interior
Power Options
Media / Nav / Comm
Seating
Comfort
Convenience
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From HDO Cars Inc.
Email HDO Cars Inc.
HDO Cars Inc.
Call Dealer
416-857-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
+ taxes & licensing
416-857-0095