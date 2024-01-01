Menu
Account
Sign In
<blockquote id=cpVehicleComments class=blockquote--icon blockquote--natural push-double--bottom style=word-break: break-word;><p>Your one STOP used car Store,CARFAX CANADA,CERTIFIED INCLUDED in the price,ABSOLUTELY NOOO FEES,Check our FULL Inventory @ www.ontariogreenlightmotors.com!</p><p>CERTIFIED, F-550, 6.7L DIESEL POWERSTROKE, DUALLY, TILT AND LOAD FLAT BED, REAR CAMERA, TRAILER ASSIST</p><p>CARFAX CANADA Verified,A/C, ALL POWERED,NO FEES!!! ALL VEHICLES COME CERTIFIED AT NO EXTRA CHARGE.Please call our sales department for appointment!905 278 1300 Ontario Greenlight Motors All prices are plus HST and licensing</p><p>www.ontariogreenlightmotors.com</p><p>All types of credit, from good to bad, can qualify for an auto loan. No credit, no problem! EVERYONE IS APPROVED!</p><p>-------------------------------------------------</p><p> </p><p> </p><p>OUR MISSISSAUGA LOCATION:</p><p>1019 LAKESHORE ROAD EAST,MISSISSAUGA,L5E 1E6</p><p>@Corner of Lakeshore Road East and Ogden Avenue</p><p> </p><p>Thank you!!!</p><p> </p><p>905 278 1300</p><p> </p><p>www.ontariogreenlightmotors.com</p><p> </p><p>UCDA MEMBER and OMVIC REGISTERED</p></blockquote>

2017 Ford F-550

176,000 KM

Details Description Features

$47,985

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2017 Ford F-550

CERTIFIED,6.7L DIESEL PWRSTROKE,TILT&LOAD FLAT BED

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Ford F-550

CERTIFIED,6.7L DIESEL PWRSTROKE,TILT&LOAD FLAT BED

Location

Ontario Greenlight Motors

1019 Lakeshore Road East, Mississauga, ON L5E 1E6

905-278-1300

  1. 1711660121
  2. 1711660120
  3. 1711660119
  4. 1711660117
  5. 1711660116
  6. 1711660136
  7. 1711660123
  8. 1711660124
  9. 1711660164
  10. 1711660163
  11. 1711660164
  12. 1711660164
  13. 1711660164
  14. 1711660164
  15. 1711660164
  16. 1711660164
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$47,985

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
176,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 176,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Your one STOP used car Store,CARFAX CANADA,CERTIFIED INCLUDED in the price,ABSOLUTELY NOOO FEES,Check our FULL Inventory @ www.ontariogreenlightmotors.com!

CERTIFIED, F-550, 6.7L DIESEL POWERSTROKE, DUALLY, TILT AND LOAD FLAT BED, REAR CAMERA, TRAILER ASSIST

CARFAX CANADA Verified,A/C, ALL POWERED,NO FEES!!! ALL VEHICLES COME CERTIFIED AT NO EXTRA CHARGE.Please call our sales department for appointment!905 278 1300 Ontario Greenlight Motors All prices are plus HST and licensing""

www.ontariogreenlightmotors.com"

All types of credit, from good to bad, can qualify for an auto loan. No credit, no problem! EVERYONE IS APPROVED!"""""""""""

-------------------------------------------------

 

 

OUR MISSISSAUGA LOCATION:

1019 LAKESHORE ROAD EAST,MISSISSAUGA,L5E 1E6

@Corner of Lakeshore Road East and Ogden Avenue

 

Thank you!!!

 

905 278 1300

 

www.ontariogreenlightmotors.com

 

UCDA MEMBER and OMVIC REGISTERED

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Dual Rear Wheels

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Brake Assist
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning

Interior

Tilt Steering Wheel
Trip Computer

Exterior

Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Seating

Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Additional Features

Turbocharged

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Ontario Greenlight Motors

Used 2019 Ford Escape CERTIFIED,4WD,LEATHER for sale in Mississauga, ON
2019 Ford Escape CERTIFIED,4WD,LEATHER 212,000 KM $12,785 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Ford Transit CERTIFIED,EXTENDED,SHELVING,REAR CAMERA,LOW ROOF for sale in Mississauga, ON
2017 Ford Transit CERTIFIED,EXTENDED,SHELVING,REAR CAMERA,LOW ROOF 149,000 KM $23,985 + tax & lic
Used 2015 RAM ProMaster City CERTIFIED, LOW KM, LADDER RACKS, SHELVES, INVERTER for sale in Mississauga, ON
2015 RAM ProMaster City CERTIFIED, LOW KM, LADDER RACKS, SHELVES, INVERTER 104,000 KM $14,985 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Ontario Greenlight Motors

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Ontario Greenlight Motors

Ontario Greenlight Motors

1019 Lakeshore Road East, Mississauga, ON L5E 1E6

Call Dealer

905-278-XXXX

(click to show)

905-278-1300

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$47,985

+ taxes & licensing

Ontario Greenlight Motors

905-278-1300

Contact Seller
2017 Ford F-550