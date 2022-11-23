Menu
2018 Audi A5

95,796 KM

Details Description

$31,999

+ tax & licensing
$31,999

+ taxes & licensing

Car Squad Ltd.

905-366-0123

2018 Audi A5

2018 Audi A5

Sportback Komfort

2018 Audi A5

Sportback Komfort

Location

Car Squad Ltd.

2206 Dundas St E, Mississauga, ON L4X 1L9

905-366-0123

$31,999

+ taxes & licensing

95,796KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9365422
  • Stock #: CS821
  • VIN: WAUANCF55JA003690

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 95,796 KM

Vehicle Description

This Audi A5 Sportback Komfort, with a 4 Cylinder Engine engine, features a Transmission: 7-Speed S tronic transmission, and generates 7 highway/10 city L/100km. Find this vehicle with only 95796 kilometers!


Audi A5 Sportback Komfort Options:
This Audi A5 Sportback Komfort offers a multitude of options. Technology options include: 2 LCD Monitors In The Front, MP3 Player.


Safety options include Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Jets, Systems Monitor, Airbag Occupancy Sensor, Driver And Passenger Knee Airbag, Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags.


Visit Us:
Find this Audi A5 Sportback Komfort at Carsquad today. We are conveniently located at 2206 Dundas St E Mississauga Ontario L4X 1L9.

