Menu
Account
Sign In
<p class=x_MsoNormal style=margin: 0cm; font-size: 11pt; font-family: Aptos, sans-serif; color: #242424; background-color: #ffffff; data-olk-copy-source=MessageBody>READY TO CERTIFY 2018 AUDI Q5 PREMIUM KOMFORT 2L  GASOLINE 5 PASSENGER WITH TWO SETS OF KEYS AWD COMES WITH</p><p class=x_MsoNormal style=margin: 0cm; font-size: 11pt; font-family: Aptos, sans-serif; color: #242424; background-color: #ffffff;>               </p><p class=x_MsoNormal style=margin: 0cm; font-size: 11pt; font-family: Aptos, sans-serif; color: #242424; background-color: #ffffff;>WELL MAINTAINED BY AUDI     </p><p class=x_MsoNormal style=margin: 0cm; font-size: 11pt; font-family: Aptos, sans-serif; color: #242424; background-color: #ffffff;>ACCIDENT FREE</p><p class=x_MsoNormal style=margin: 0cm; font-size: 11pt; font-family: Aptos, sans-serif; color: #242424; background-color: #ffffff;>2 OWNERS</p><p class=x_MsoNormal style=margin: 0cm; font-size: 11pt; font-family: Aptos, sans-serif; color: #242424; background-color: #ffffff;>AWD</p><p class=x_MsoNormal style=margin: 0cm; font-size: 11pt; font-family: Aptos, sans-serif; color: #242424; background-color: #ffffff;>BACKUP CAMERA</p><p class=x_MsoNormal style=margin: 0cm; font-size: 11pt; font-family: Aptos, sans-serif; color: #242424; background-color: #ffffff;>ALLOY WHEELS</p><p class=x_MsoNormal style=margin: 0cm; font-size: 11pt; font-family: Aptos, sans-serif; color: #242424; background-color: #ffffff;>LEATHER</p><p class=x_MsoNormal style=margin: 0cm; font-size: 11pt; font-family: Aptos, sans-serif; color: #242424; background-color: #ffffff;>KEYLESS ENTRY</p><p class=x_MsoNormal style=margin: 0cm; font-size: 11pt; font-family: Aptos, sans-serif; color: #242424; background-color: #ffffff;>POWER SEATS</p><p class=x_MsoNormal style=margin: 0cm; font-size: 11pt; font-family: Aptos, sans-serif; color: #242424; background-color: #ffffff;>HEATED SEATS</p><p class=x_MsoNormal style=margin: 0cm; font-size: 11pt; font-family: Aptos, sans-serif; color: #242424; background-color: #ffffff;>POWER WINDOWS</p><p class=x_MsoNormal style=margin: 0cm; font-size: 11pt; font-family: Aptos, sans-serif; color: #242424; background-color: #ffffff;>POWER LOCKS</p><p class=x_MsoNormal style=margin: 0cm; font-size: 11pt; font-family: Aptos, sans-serif; color: #242424; background-color: #ffffff;>AUTOMATIC TAIL GATE</p><p class=x_MsoNormal style=margin: 0cm; font-size: 11pt; font-family: Aptos, sans-serif; color: #242424; background-color: #ffffff;>KEYLESS ENTRY</p><p class=x_MsoNormal style=margin: 0cm; font-size: 11pt; font-family: Aptos, sans-serif; color: #242424; background-color: #ffffff;>BLUTOOTH</p><p class=x_MsoNormal style=margin: 0cm; font-size: 11pt; font-family: Aptos, sans-serif; color: #242424; background-color: #ffffff;><strong> </strong></p><p class=x_MsoNormal style=margin: 0cm; font-size: 11pt; font-family: Aptos, sans-serif; color: #242424; background-color: #ffffff;>VICTORY MOTORS, CERTIFIED DEALERSHIP BY OMVIC, WILL PROUDLY SERVE YOU! </p><p class=x_MsoNormal style=margin: 0cm; font-size: 11pt; font-family: Aptos, sans-serif; color: #242424; background-color: #ffffff;><strong>THE PRICES EXCLUDE TAX, REGISTRATION, ADMIN & SAFETY. </strong></p><p class=x_MsoNormal style=margin: 0cm; font-size: 11pt; font-family: Aptos, sans-serif; color: #242424; background-color: #ffffff;>FINANCE AVAILABLE FOR ALL CREDIT TYPE.</p><p class=x_MsoNormal style=margin: 0cm; font-size: 11pt; font-family: Aptos, sans-serif; color: #242424; background-color: #ffffff; aria-hidden=true> </p><p class=x_MsoNormal style=margin: 0cm; font-size: 11pt; font-family: Aptos, sans-serif; color: #242424; background-color: #ffffff;>OPTIONAL EXTENDED WARRANTY AVAILABLE: PLEASE INQUIRE IF YOURE INTERESTED.</p><p class=x_MsoNormal style=margin: 0cm; font-size: 11pt; font-family: Aptos, sans-serif; color: #242424; background-color: #ffffff;>PLEASE FEEL FREE TO CALL FOR FURTHER INQUIRIES AND TEST DRIVE OR VISIT OUR WEBSITE  WWW.VICTORYMOTORS.CA, PHONE +1 416 452 7777 ADDRESS: 1000 DUNDAS ST E. MISSISSAUGA, L4Y 2B8</p>

2018 Audi Q5

129,500 KM

Details Description Features

$21,000

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2018 Audi Q5

2.0 TFSI quattro Komfort

Watch This Vehicle
11909924

2018 Audi Q5

2.0 TFSI quattro Komfort

Location

Victory Motors

1000 Dundas St E Unit 38, Mississauga, ON L4Y 2B8

416-452-7777

  1. 1731454623
  2. 1731454623
  3. 1731454733
  4. 1731454733
  5. 1731454733
  6. 1731454733
  7. 1731454733
  8. 1731454733
  9. 1731454733
  10. 1731454733
  11. 1731454733
  12. 1731454733
  13. 1731454733
  14. 1731454733
  15. 1731454733
  16. 1731454733
  17. 1731454733
  18. 1731454733
  19. 1731454733
  20. 1731454733
  21. 1731454733
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$21,000

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
129,500KM
Excellent Condition
VIN WA1ANAFY9J2132795

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 129,500 KM

Vehicle Description

READY TO CERTIFY 2018 AUDI Q5 PREMIUM KOMFORT 2L  GASOLINE 5 PASSENGER WITH TWO SETS OF KEYS AWD COMES WITH

               

WELL MAINTAINED BY AUDI     

ACCIDENT FREE

2 OWNERS

AWD

BACKUP CAMERA

ALLOY WHEELS

LEATHER

KEYLESS ENTRY

POWER SEATS

HEATED SEATS

POWER WINDOWS

POWER LOCKS

AUTOMATIC TAIL GATE

KEYLESS ENTRY

BLUTOOTH

 

VICTORY MOTORS, CERTIFIED DEALERSHIP BY OMVIC, WILL PROUDLY SERVE YOU! 

THE PRICES EXCLUDE TAX, REGISTRATION, ADMIN & SAFETY. 

FINANCE AVAILABLE FOR ALL CREDIT TYPE.

OPTIONAL EXTENDED WARRANTY AVAILABLE: PLEASE INQUIRE IF YOU'RE INTERESTED.

PLEASE FEEL FREE TO CALL FOR FURTHER INQUIRIES AND TEST DRIVE OR VISIT OUR WEBSITE  WWW.VICTORYMOTORS.CA, PHONE +1 416 452 7777 ADDRESS: 1000 DUNDAS ST E. MISSISSAUGA, L4Y 2B8

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Forward Collision Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Auto Hold Brake

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Cargo shade

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Trunk
Power Sliding Doors
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Warranty

Warranty Available

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection
Headlights-Auto-Leveling

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Victory Motors

Used 2018 Audi Q5 2.0 TFSI quattro Komfort for sale in Mississauga, ON
2018 Audi Q5 2.0 TFSI quattro Komfort 129,500 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2017 Acura MDX SH-AWD NAVIGATION PKG AWD 7 PASSENGERS for sale in Mississauga, ON
2017 Acura MDX SH-AWD NAVIGATION PKG AWD 7 PASSENGERS 163,700 KM $21,990 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Chevrolet Camaro 2SS AUTO/ LEATHER /CARPLAY/ LOW MILEAGE/SUNROOF for sale in Mississauga, ON
2018 Chevrolet Camaro 2SS AUTO/ LEATHER /CARPLAY/ LOW MILEAGE/SUNROOF 33,000 KM $38,990 + tax & lic

Email Victory Motors

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Victory Motors

Victory Motors

1000 Dundas St E Unit 38, Mississauga, ON L4Y 2B8
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

416-452-XXXX

(click to show)

416-452-7777

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$21,000

+ taxes & licensing

Victory Motors

416-452-7777

Contact Seller
2018 Audi Q5