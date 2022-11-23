$40,995+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$40,995
+ taxes & licensing
Tabangi Motors
905-670-3738
2018 BMW X5
2018 BMW X5
xDrive35i Carplay Panoroof Blindspot Ambient Light Harman Kardon
Location
Tabangi Motors
5926 Shawson Dr, Mississauga, ON L4W 3W5
905-670-3738
$40,995
+ taxes & licensing
56,063KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9362017
- Stock #: 11665
- VIN: 5UXKR0C54J0X97780
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Brown
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 11665
- Mileage 56,063 KM
Vehicle Description
Brown Leather, Heated Seats and Steering Wheel, Memory Seat, Heads Up Display
Front Collison Warning, Pedestrian Warning, Active Blindspot Detection, Lane Departure
Tabangi Motors is family owned and operated for over 20 years and is a trusted member of the UCDA. Our goal is not only to provide you with the best price, but, more importantly, a quality, reliable vehicle, and the best customer service. Visit our new 25,000 sq. ft. building and indoor showroom and take a test drive today! Call us at 905-670-3738 or email us at customercare@tabangimotors.com to book an appointment.
CERTIFICATION: Have your new pre-owned vehicle certified at Tabangi Motors! We offer a full safety inspection exceeding industry standards including oil change and professional detailing prior to delivery. Vehicles are not drivable, if not certified. The certification package is available for $595 on qualified units (Certification is not available on vehicles marked As-Is). All trade-ins are welcome. Taxes and licensing are extra.
Sophisticated and clean on the outside, attractive and extravagant on the inside. This 2018 BMW X5 is for sale today in Mississauga.
One of the best premium SUV's in the world with an impeccable long standing history comes back again better than ever. This 2018 BMW X5 offers a subtly stylish design, excellent on road stability and a smooth and refined ride quality. While subtlety is a high point on the outside styling, the lavish interior with ornate high quality elements paired to the high cargo carrying capacity make this X5 an excellent two for one deal. This SUV has 56,063 kms. It's silver in colour . It has a 8 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 300HP 3.0L Straight 6 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our X5's trim level is xDrive35i. Well equipped with superior levels of comfort, this BMW X5 xDrive35i is standard fitted with aluminum alloy wheels, a power tailgate, front fog lamps, dual power sunroofs, a powerful sound system with Bluetooth connectivity and 20 GB of internal memory, voice activated and controlled navigation, a heated sport leather steering wheel, heated front seats, push button start, remote keyless entry, Dakota leather upholstery, dual zone climate control, cruise control, power anti whiplash front head restraints, front and rear parking sensors and a rear view camera. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Air, Rear Air, Tilt, Cruise, Power Windows, Power Locks, Power Mirrors.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://tabangimotors.com/apply-now/
SERVICE: Schedule an appointment with Tabangi Service Centre to bring your vehicle in for all its needs. Simply click on the link below and book your appointment. Our licensed technicians and repair facility offer the highest quality services at the most competitive prices. All work is manufacturer warranty approved and comes with 2 year parts and labour warranty. Start saving hundreds of dollars by servicing your vehicle with Tabangi. Call us at 905-670-8100 or follow this link to book an appointment today! https://calendly.com/tabangiservice/appointment.
PRICE: We believe everyone deserves to get the best price possible on their new pre-owned vehicle without having to go through uncomfortable negotiations. By constantly monitoring the market and adjusting our prices below the market average you can buy confidently knowing you are getting the best price possible! No haggle pricing. No pressure. Why pay more somewhere else?
WARRANTY: This vehicle qualifies for an extended warranty with different terms and coverages available. Dont forget to ask for help choosing the right one for you.
FINANCING: No credit? New to the country? Bankruptcy? Consumer proposal? Collections? You dont need good credit to finance a vehicle. Bad credit is usually good enough. Give our finance and credit experts a chance to get you approved and start rebuilding credit today!
o~o
Vehicle Features
Heated Mirrors
Lane Departure Warning
Rear child safety locks
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Blind spot sensor
Side impact beams
FRONT AND REAR PARKING SENSORS
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point and Pretensioners
Driver And Passenger Knee Airbag
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Power Liftgate
Leather Seats
Memory Seats
Dual Power Seats
Alloy Wheels
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Cornering Lights
Body-coloured door handles
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Lip Spoiler
LED brakelights
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st And 2nd Row Sunroof w/Power Sunshade
Roof Rack Rails Only
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum/Composite Panels
Body-Coloured Power Heated Auto Dimming Side Mirrors w/Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Metal-Look Grille w/Chrome Surround
Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Jets
Rocker Panel Extensions and Black Wheel Well Trim
Fixed Rear Window w/Variable Intermittent Wiper and Defroster
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Metal-Look Bumper Insert
Aluminum Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Stainless Steel Bumper Insert
Auto On/Off Projector Beam High Intensity Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto-Leveling Directionally Adaptive Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Steering Wheel Controls
Immobilizer
Compass
Heated Steering Wheel
Heated rear seats
HEATED FRONT SEATS
PERIMETER ALARM
ashtray
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Illuminated locking glove box
Keyless Start
Full Cloth Headliner
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Roll-Up Cargo Cover
Carpet Floor Trim
Leatherette Door Trim Insert
Interior Lock Disable
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Trunk/hatch auto-latch
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Valet Function
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Front Cigar Lighter(s)
Power Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column
Systems Monitor
Tracker System
4 12V DC Power Outlets
Power Fuel Flap Locking Type
On-Board Navigation
8-Way Driver Seat
8-Way Passenger Seat
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage and 4 12V DC Power Outlets
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts, Residual Heat Recirculation and Console Ducts
Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access
40-20-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Power Anti-Whiplash w/Tilt Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Memory Settings -inc: Door Mirrors, Steering Wheel and Head Restraints
Interior Trim -inc: Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents
Leather/Chrome Gear Shifter Material
Digital/Analog Appearance
Panoramic Roof
air
rear air
cruise
tilt
Rain Sensing Wipers
Proximity Key
Bluetooth
Window Grid Diversity Antenna
HiFi Sound System
1 LCD Monitor In The Front
Audio Theft Deterrent
Streaming Audio
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Permanent locking hubs
Double wishbone front suspension w/coil springs
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature
90-Amp/Hr Maintenance-Free Battery
210 Amp Alternator
3.154 Axle Ratio
Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Black Tailpipe Finisher
85 L Fuel Tank
GVWR: 2,835 kgs (6,250 lbs)
Engine: 3.0L DOHC I-6 24V TwinPower Turbo -inc: TwinScroll turbo technology and high precision direct injection
Full-Time All-Wheel
503.0 Kgs Maximum Payload
Navigation
BACK UP CAMERA
BACK UP SENSORS
Park Assist
HEADS UP DISPLAY
TRI ZONE CLIMATE CONTROL
Power Tilt Wheel
WIFI
AM / FM / CD Player
Forward Crash Sensor
Fold Flat Seats
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Tabangi Motors
Tabangi Motors
5926 Shawson Dr, Mississauga, ON L4W 3W5