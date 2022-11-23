Menu
2018 Honda Civic

75,700 KM

$22,990

+ tax & licensing
$22,990

+ taxes & licensing

B Town Auto Sales

844-902-5177

2018 Honda Civic

2018 Honda Civic

Coupe LX

2018 Honda Civic

Coupe LX

B Town Auto Sales

6435 Dixie Rd Unit 5, Mississauga, ON L5T 1X4

844-902-5177

$22,990

+ taxes & licensing

75,700KM
Used
  Listing ID: 9442686
  Stock #: 401217
  VIN: 2HGFC4B60JH401217

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Crystal Black Pearl
  Interior Colour Grey
  Body Style Coupe
  Fuel Type Gasoline
  Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  Transmission Variable / CVT
  Engine 4-cylinder
  Doors 2-door
  Passengers 5
  Mileage 75,700 KM

Vehicle Description

2018 HONDA CIVIC LX COUPE

Comes with heated seats, backup camera, bluetooth, am/fm stereo, cruise control and many more features.  

HST and licensing will be extra

Certification and e-testing are available for $699.

* $999 Financing fee conditions may apply*



Financing Available at as low as 4.99% O.A.C



We approve everyone-good bad credit, newcomers, students.



Previously declined by bank ? No problem !!



Let the experienced professionals handle your credit application.


Apply for pre-approval today !!



At B TOWN AUTO SALES we are not only Concerned about selling great used Vehicles at the most competitive prices at our new location 6435 DIXIE RD unit 5, MISSISSAUGA, ON L5T 1X4. We also believe in the importance of establishing a lifelong relationship with our clients which starts from the moment you walk-in to the dealership. We,re here for you every step of the way and aims to provide the most prominent, friendly and timely service with each experience you have with us. You can think of us as being like ‘YOUR FAMILY IN THE BUSINESS’ where you can always count on us to provide you with the best automotive care.

Vehicle Features

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Power Steering
AM/FM Radio
Bluetooth
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Rearview Camera

B Town Auto Sales

B Town Auto Sales

6435 Dixie Rd Unit 5, Mississauga, ON L5T 1X4

