$32,995+ tax & licensing
$32,995
+ taxes & licensing
Tabangi Motors
905-670-3738
2018 Lexus NX
2018 Lexus NX
300 360Cam Navigation Sunroof Blindspot
Tabangi Motors
5926 Shawson Dr, Mississauga, ON L4W 3W5
905-670-3738
$32,995
+ taxes & licensing
95,843KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10042419
- Stock #: 11568A2
- VIN: JTJBARBZ0J2178421
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 11568A2
- Mileage 95,843 KM
Tabangi Motors is family owned and operated for over 20 years and is a trusted member of the UCDA. Our goal is not only to provide you with the best price, but, more importantly, a quality, reliable vehicle, and the best customer service. Visit our new 25,000 sq. ft. building and indoor showroom and take a test drive today! Call us at 905-670-3738 or email us at customercare@tabangimotors.com to book an appointment.
CERTIFICATION: Have your new pre-owned vehicle certified at Tabangi Motors! We offer a full safety inspection exceeding industry standards including oil change and professional detailing prior to delivery. Vehicles are not drivable, if not certified. The certification package is available for $595 on qualified units (Certification is not available on vehicles marked As-Is). All trade-ins are welcome. Taxes and licensing are extra.
This Lexus NX has aggressive styling and a roomy, comfortable cabin. This 2018 Lexus NX is fresh on our lot in Mississauga.
The Lexus NX is a bold, expertly crafted take on the luxury compact SUV. The brilliant engineering of the NX gives it a satisfying blend of performance and fuel efficiency. One look is all it takes to understand that Lexus NX is a different kind of luxury SUV. From its diamond-shaped exterior to the supple layers of leather that cloak the interior, this 2018 Lexus NX brings seemingly incompatible concepts and elements into a harmonious whole. This SUV has 95,843 kms. It's grey in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 235HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our NX's trim level is 300. This NX 300 comes with some amazing features like adaptive cruise control, heated power front seats, Lexus Safety System+, lane departure warning and lane keep assist, a leather wrapped steering wheel with audio and cruise controls, dual zone climate control, Enform Safety Connect with post collision SOS, heated power side mirrors, a rearview camera, smart key with push button start, LED lighting with front fog lamps and automatic high beams keep you comfy and safe. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Air, Rear Air, Tilt, Cruise, Power Windows, Power Locks, Power Mirrors.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://tabangimotors.com/apply-now/
SERVICE: Schedule an appointment with Tabangi Service Centre to bring your vehicle in for all its needs. Simply click on the link below and book your appointment. Our licensed technicians and repair facility offer the highest quality services at the most competitive prices. All work is manufacturer warranty approved and comes with 2 year parts and labour warranty. Start saving hundreds of dollars by servicing your vehicle with Tabangi. Call us at 905-670-8100 or follow this link to book an appointment today! https://calendly.com/tabangiservice/appointment.
PRICE: We believe everyone deserves to get the best price possible on their new pre-owned vehicle without having to go through uncomfortable negotiations. By constantly monitoring the market and adjusting our prices below the market average you can buy confidently knowing you are getting the best price possible! No haggle pricing. No pressure. Why pay more somewhere else?
WARRANTY: This vehicle qualifies for an extended warranty with different terms and coverages available. Dont forget to ask for help choosing the right one for you.
FINANCING: No credit? New to the country? Bankruptcy? Consumer proposal? Collections? You dont need good credit to finance a vehicle. Bad credit is usually good enough. Give our finance and credit experts a chance to get you approved and start rebuilding credit today!
Safety
Heated Mirrors
Lane Departure Warning
Blind spot sensor
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Seating
Leather Seats
Memory Seats
Dual Power Seats
Exterior
Alloy Wheels
Sunroof
Power Liftgate
Interior
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel
Heated rear seats
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Keyless Start
Wireless Phone Charging
Comfort
air
rear air
Dual Zone Climate Control
Convenience
cruise
tilt
Proximity Key
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Additional Features
Navigation
BACK UP CAMERA
LASER CRUISE
Power Tilt Wheel
360 degree camera
AM / FM / CD Player
Vented/Cooled Seats
