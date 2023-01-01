Menu
2018 Mazda CX-9

76,767 KM

Details Features

$26,000

+ tax & licensing
$26,000

+ taxes & licensing

401 Dixie Mazda

905-238-9888

GS-L

Location

401 Dixie Mazda

5500 Dixie Road, Mississauga, ON L4W 4N3

905-238-9888

$26,000

+ taxes & licensing

76,767KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9587875
  • Stock #: P5919
  • VIN: JM3TCBCY7J0219032

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Jet Black Mica
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 76,767 KM

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Privacy Glass
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Traction Control
Stability Control
Passenger Airbag
Child-Safety Locks
Power Windows
Power Locks
POWER SEAT
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Rear Defroster
tilt steering
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Remote Trunk Release
Power Steering
Intermittent Wipers
Rain sensor wipers
Leather Interior
Climate Control
MP3 CD Player
Leather Wrap Wheel
Premium Audio
Auto Dimming Mirrors
Power Lift Gates
Illuminated Visor Mirror
Rear Air & Heat
Driver Side Airbag

