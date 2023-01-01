$26,000+ tax & licensing
2018 Mazda CX-9
GS-L
Location
5500 Dixie Road, Mississauga, ON L4W 4N3
76,767KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9587875
- Stock #: P5919
- VIN: JM3TCBCY7J0219032
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Jet Black Mica
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 76,767 KM
Vehicle Features
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Privacy Glass
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Traction Control
Stability Control
Passenger Airbag
Child-Safety Locks
Power Windows
Power Locks
POWER SEAT
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Rear Defroster
tilt steering
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Remote Trunk Release
Power Steering
Intermittent Wipers
Rain sensor wipers
Leather Interior
Climate Control
MP3 CD Player
Leather Wrap Wheel
Premium Audio
Auto Dimming Mirrors
Power Lift Gates
Illuminated Visor Mirror
Rear Air & Heat
Driver Side Airbag
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
