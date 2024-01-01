$8,998+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2018 Mazda MAZDA3
Sport GX / Push Start / Bluetooth / Reverse Camera
2018 Mazda MAZDA3
Sport GX / Push Start / Bluetooth / Reverse Camera
Location
Autotech Emporium
1694 Dundas St. East, Mississauga, ON L4X 1L7
905-290-1319
$8,998
+ taxes & licensing
282,000KM
Used
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 3MZBN1L79JM247637
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 5-door
- Stock # 7317
- Mileage 282,000 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
SPORT GX | Push Start | Steering Controls | Reverse Camera | Bluetooth Connectivity | Remote Entry | Telescopic Steering | Air Condition | and more *CARFAX, VERIFIED Available *WALK IN WITH CONFIDENCE AND DRIVE AWAY SATISFIED* $0 down financing available OAC price/payment plus applicable taxes. Autotech Emporium is serving the GTA and surrounding areas in the market of quality per-owned vehicles. We are a UCDA member and a registered dealer with the OMVIC. A Carfax history report is provided with all of our vehicles. We also offer our optional amazing reconditioning package which will provide three times of its value. It covers new brakes, new synthetic engine oil and filter, all fluids top up, registration and plate transfer, detailed inspection (even for non safety components), exterior high speed buffing, waxing and cosmetic work, In-depth interior hygiene cleaning (shampoo, steam wash and odor removal treatment), Engine degreasing and shampoo, safety certificate cost, 30 days dealer warranty and after sale free consultation to keep your vehicle maintained so we can keep you as our customer for life. TO CLARIFY THIS PACKAGE AS PER OMVIC REGULATION AND STANDARDS VEHICLE IS NOT DRIVABLE, NOT CERTIFIED. CERTIFICATION IS AVAILABLE FOR EIGHT HUNDRED AND NINETY FIVE DOLLARS(895). ALL VEHICLES WE SELL ARE DRIVABLE AFTER CERTIFICATION!!! TO LEARN MORE ABOUT THIS PLEASE CONTACT DEALER. TAGS: 2016 2017 2019 2020 Toyota Matrix Corolla IM Corolla Hatch Yaris Yaris Hatch Mazda 6 Mazda 2 Chevrolet Cruze Hatch Cruze, Ford Focus Hatch Focus Fiesta Honda Fit Honda Civic Hatch Civic Accord Nissan Sentra Altima Versa Note Nissan Versa Subaru Impreza Legacy Hyundai Elantra GT Elantra Sonata Kia Rio Rio5 Forte Forte5 Optima K5 model see our website. Price plus applicable taxes. *Price Advertised online has a $2000 Finance Purchasing Credit on Approved Credit. Price of vehicle may differ with any other forms of payment. Please call dealer or visit our website for further details. Do not refer to calculate my payment option for cash purchase.
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
Child Safety Locks
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Mechanical
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Interior
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Windows
Rear Defrost
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Seating
5 Passenger
Convenience
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Additional Features
12V outlet
Aux in
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Backup / Rear View Camera
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Autotech Emporium
2020 Honda Accord Sport 2.0 Pearl White / Leather / Sunroof / Push Start 103,646 KM $23,998 + tax & lic
2018 Tesla Model 3 Long Range AWD Pearl White / Navi / Leather / Moonroof 109,750 KM $29,998 + tax & lic
2018 Mazda MAZDA3 Sport GX / Push Start / Bluetooth / Reverse Camera 282,000 KM $8,998 + tax & lic
Email Autotech Emporium
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Autotech Emporium
1694 Dundas St. East, Mississauga, ON L4X 1L7
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
905-290-XXXX(click to show)
905-290-1319
Alternate NumbersText: 289-203-9541
Quick Links
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$8,998
+ taxes & licensing
Autotech Emporium
905-290-1319
2018 Mazda MAZDA3