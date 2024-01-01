Menu
82,410 KM

SXT PLUS AWD

B Town Auto Sales

6435 Dixie Rd Unit 5, Mississauga, ON L5T 1X4

844-902-5177

82,410KM
Used
VIN 2C3CDXJGXKH682152

  • Exterior Colour WHITE KNUCKLE
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # 682152
  • Mileage 82,410 KM

2019 DODGE CHARGER SXT PLUS AWD

This car comes with  3.6L V6 engine which produces 300hp and 264 lb-ft of torque. Engine is mated to an 8-speed automatic transmission. It has backup camera, apple carplay, bluetooth, am/fm stereo, cruise control and many more features.

HST and licensing will be extra

* $999 Financing fee conditions may apply*



Financing Available at as low as 7.69% O.A.C



We approve everyone-good bad credit, newcomers, students.



Previously declined by bank ? No problem !!



Let the experienced professionals handle your credit application.


Apply for pre-approval today !!



At B TOWN AUTO SALES we are not only Concerned about selling great used Vehicles at the most competitive prices at our new location 6435 DIXIE RD unit 5, MISSISSAUGA, ON L5T 1X4. We also believe in the importance of establishing a lifelong relationship with our clients which starts from the moment you walk-in to the dealership. We,re here for you every step of the way and aims to provide the most prominent, friendly and timely service with each experience you have with us. You can think of us as being like ‘YOUR FAMILY IN THE BUSINESS’ where you can always count on us to provide you with the best automotive care.

Air Conditioning
AM/FM Radio
Bluetooth

Cruise Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS

Power Steering

Remote Starter

Leather Interior

TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Rearview Camera

Sun Roof
USB port

B Town Auto Sales

B Town Auto Sales

6435 Dixie Rd Unit 5, Mississauga, ON L5T 1X4

844-902-5177

