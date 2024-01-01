Menu
TOURING *FULLY LOADED | Leather | Sunroof | Push Start | Remote Start | HONDA SENSING (Cruise, Collision Warning, Lane Assist) | Heated Seats | Blind Spot Camera | Heated Rear Seats | Carplay+Android | Heated Rear Seats | Touchscreen | Keyless Entry | Brake Hold | LED Lighting | Alloys and more *CARFAX, VERIFIED Available *WALK IN WITH CONFIDENCE AND DRIVE AWAY SATISFIED* $0 down financing available, OAC price/payment plus applicable taxes. Autotech Emporium is serving the GTA and surrounding areas in the market of quality per-owned vehicles. We are a UCDA member and a registered dealer with the OMVIC. A Carfax history report is provided with all of our vehicles. We also offer our optional amazing reconditioning package which will provide three times of its value. It covers new brakes, new synthetic engine oil and filter, all fluids top up, registration and plate transfer, detailed inspection (even for non safety components), exterior high speed buffing, waxing and cosmetic work, In-depth interior hygiene cleaning (shampoo, steam wash and odor removal treatment), Engine degreasing and shampoo, safety certificate cost, 30 days dealer warranty and after sale free consultation to keep your vehicle maintained so we can keep you as our customer for life. TO CLARIFY THIS PACKAGE AS PER OMVIC REGULATION AND STANDARDS VEHICLE IS NOT DRIVABLE, NOT CERTIFIED. CERTIFICATION IS AVAILABLE FOR EIGHT HUNDRED AND NINETY FIVE DOLLARS(895). ALL VEHICLES WE SELL ARE DRIVABLE AFTER CERTIFICATION!!! TO LEARN MORE ABOUT THIS PLEASE CONTACT DEALER.

2019 Honda Civic

92,167 KM

$23,998

+ tax & licensing
2019 Honda Civic

TOURING *LOADED/LEATHER/SUNROOF/PUSH REMOTE START/BLIND SPOT CAM

2019 Honda Civic

TOURING *LOADED/LEATHER/SUNROOF/PUSH REMOTE START/BLIND SPOT CAM

Autotech Emporium

1694 Dundas St. East, Mississauga, ON L4X 1L7

905-290-1319

$23,998

+ taxes & licensing

92,167KM
Used
VIN 2HGFC1F99KH102333

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 92,167 KM

TOURING *FULLY LOADED | Leather | Sunroof | Push Start | Remote Start | HONDA SENSING (Cruise, Collision Warning, Lane Assist) | Heated Seats | Blind Spot Camera | Heated Rear Seats | Carplay+Android | Heated Rear Seats | Touchscreen | Keyless Entry | Brake Hold | LED Lighting | Alloys and more *CARFAX, VERIFIED Available *WALK IN WITH CONFIDENCE AND DRIVE AWAY SATISFIED* $0 down financing available, OAC price/payment plus applicable taxes. Autotech Emporium is serving the GTA and surrounding areas in the market of quality per-owned vehicles. We are a UCDA member and a registered dealer with the OMVIC. A Carfax history report is provided with all of our vehicles. We also offer our optional amazing reconditioning package which will provide three times of its value. It covers new brakes, new synthetic engine oil and filter, all fluids top up, registration and plate transfer, detailed inspection (even for non safety components), exterior high speed buffing, waxing and cosmetic work, In-depth interior hygiene cleaning (shampoo, steam wash and odor removal treatment), Engine degreasing and shampoo, safety certificate cost, 30 days dealer warranty and after sale free consultation to keep your vehicle maintained so we can keep you as our customer for life. TO CLARIFY THIS PACKAGE AS PER OMVIC REGULATION AND STANDARDS VEHICLE IS NOT DRIVABLE, NOT CERTIFIED. CERTIFICATION IS AVAILABLE FOR EIGHT HUNDRED AND NINETY FIVE DOLLARS(895). ALL VEHICLES WE SELL ARE DRIVABLE AFTER CERTIFICATION!!! TO LEARN MORE ABOUT THIS PLEASE CONTACT DEALER. TAGS: 2020 2017 2018 2021 EX LX SPORT Civic Subaru Impreza Legacy Toyota Corolla Camry Matrix Yaris Honda Fit Accord Mazda3 Mazda6 Mitsubishi Lancer Nissan Sentra Altima Maxima Hyundai Elantra Sonata Kia Forte Rio. Special sale price listed available to finance purchase only on approved credit. Price of vehicle may differ with other forms of payment please visit our website for more details.

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Sunroof

Traction Control
Child Safety Locks

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Heated rear seats
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
Driver Seat Height Adjustment
Wireless Charger

Power Steering
Push Button Start

Leather Interior
5 Passenger

Rear Defrost

Bluetooth

Dual Climate Control

Telescopic Steering Wheel

Fully loaded
Touring Package
Heated Side Mirrors
Pass through rear seat
Driver Side Airbag
12V outlet
LED Lights
Premium Audio Package
TOUCHSCREEN
Apple Car Play
Lane Departure Alert
Crash Avoidance / Collision Warning
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Nav / Navigation Package
Blind Spot Monitor / Inidicators
Backup / Rear View Camera
Android Audio
Drive Mode “type adjustable” ex Sport
Auto Start or Remote Start

Autotech Emporium

Autotech Emporium

1694 Dundas St. East, Mississauga, ON L4X 1L7

2019 Honda Civic