Menu
Account
Sign In

2019 Honda Civic

82,525 KM

Details Features

$19,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2019 Honda Civic

EX

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Honda Civic

EX

Location

Hasher Motors Inc.

1000 Dundas St. E. #37, Mississauga, ON L4Y 2B8

647-885-1527

  1. 1711829328
  2. 1711829423
  3. 1711829423
  4. 1711829423
  5. 1711829423
  6. 1711829476
  7. 1711829476
  8. 1711829476
  9. 1711829476
  10. 1711829476
  11. 1711829507
  12. 1711829507
  13. 1711829507
  14. 1711829507
  15. 1711829507
  16. 1711829507
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$19,999

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
82,525KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 2HGFC2F76KH041525

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 037
  • Mileage 82,525 KM

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Lane Keeping Assist

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Warranty

Warranty Available

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Comfort

Climate Control

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Additional Features

Telematics
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Hasher Motors Inc.

Used 2014 Toyota Corolla S for sale in Mississauga, ON
2014 Toyota Corolla S 231,600 KM SOLD
Used 2017 Ford Escape FWD 4dr SE for sale in Mississauga, ON
2017 Ford Escape FWD 4dr SE 97,102 KM SOLD
Used 2017 Ford Fusion 4dr Sdn SE FWD for sale in Mississauga, ON
2017 Ford Fusion 4dr Sdn SE FWD 149,276 KM $12,999 + tax & lic

Email Hasher Motors Inc.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Hasher Motors Inc.

Hasher Motors Inc.

1000 Dundas St. E. #37, Mississauga, ON L4Y 2B8

Call Dealer

647-885-XXXX

(click to show)

647-885-1527

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$19,999

+ taxes & licensing

Hasher Motors Inc.

647-885-1527

Contact Seller
2019 Honda Civic