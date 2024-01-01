$19,999+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2019 Honda Civic
EX
2019 Honda Civic
EX
Location
Hasher Motors Inc.
1000 Dundas St. E. #37, Mississauga, ON L4Y 2B8
647-885-1527
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale
$19,999
+ taxes & licensing
82,525KM
Used
Excellent Condition
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 2HGFC2F76KH041525
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 037
- Mileage 82,525 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Lane Keeping Assist
Interior
Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Media / Nav / Comm
Air Conditioning
AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Warranty
Warranty Available
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire
Comfort
Climate Control
Seating
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Additional Features
Telematics
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Hasher Motors Inc.
2014 Toyota Corolla S 231,600 KM SOLD
2017 Ford Escape FWD 4dr SE 97,102 KM SOLD
2017 Ford Fusion 4dr Sdn SE FWD 149,276 KM $12,999 + tax & lic
Email Hasher Motors Inc.
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Hasher Motors Inc.
1000 Dundas St. E. #37, Mississauga, ON L4Y 2B8
Call Dealer
647-885-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$19,999
+ taxes & licensing
Hasher Motors Inc.
647-885-1527
2019 Honda Civic