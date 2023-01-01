2019 Volvo S60

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified. $38,995 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 5 1 , 6 4 7 K M Used

Listing ID: 9629281

9629281 Stock #: 12767

12767 VIN: 7JRA22TL5KG004895

Vehicle Details Fuel Type Gasoline

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 51,647 KM

Vehicle Features Exterior Fog Lights Daytime Running Lights Rear Spoiler Aluminum Wheels Panoramic Sunroof Tires - Front Performance Tires - Rear Performance Safety Heated Mirrors Brake Assist Parking Distance Sensors Stability Control BACKUP CAMERA Tire Pressure Monitor Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) Lane Departure Warning PASSENGER AIRBAGS Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Lane Keeping Assist Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Passenger Seat Power Locks Interior Air Conditioning Bucket Seats Immobilizer Rear Defroster Trip Computer SECURITY ALARM Leather Steering Wheel Steering Wheel Audio Controls Woodgrain Interior Trim Floor mats Rear Bench Seat Keyless Start WiFi Hotspot Smart Device Integration Mechanical Power Steering All Wheel Drive Temporary spare tire Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential Seating Heated Seats Leather Seats Memory Seats Power Driver Seat Driver Adjustable Lumbar Passenger Adjustable Lumbar Cooled Front Seat(s) Convenience Remote Starter Telescopic Steering Intermittent Wipers Rain sensor wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Mirror Memory Remote Entry Media / Nav / Comm CD Player am/fm Bluetooth Satellite Radio MP3 CD Player Auxiliary Audio Input HD Radio Windows Sunroof Comfort rear air Climate Control Powertrain 4 Cylinder Engine Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode Additional Features Premium Audio Auto Dimming Mirrors Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors Dual Air Controls GPS System Hill Ascent Control Telematics Pass through rear seat Automatic head lights Knee Air Bag A/T Automatic Highbeams Blind Spot Monitor Headlights-Auto-Leveling Gasoline Fuel 8-Speed A/T Led Headlights Four Wheel Disk Brakes Driver Airbags Hands-Free Liftgate Passenger Airbag Sensor Turbo/Supercharged Passenger illuminated vanity mirror Requires Subscription Adaptative Cruise Control Sun Moonroof Front collision mitigation Driver Monitoring

