2019 Volvo S60
Inscription
Location
Erinwood Ford Sales Inc
2395 Motorway Blvd, Mississauga, ON L5L 1V4
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
- Listing ID: 9629281
- Stock #: 12767
- VIN: 7JRA22TL5KG004895
Vehicle Details
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 51,647 KM
Vehicle Description
T6 AWD Inscription, 4CYL, AUTO, NAVIGATION, RERA VIEW CAMERA, BLUETOOTH, PANORAMIC ROOF, LEATHER, 19"" WHEELS, KEYLESS GO / PUSH BUTTON START, PARK ASSIST , APPLE CAR PLAY, ANDROID AUTO, FULL POWER GROUP, D/POWER SEATS W/MEM, STEERING CONTROLS, D/CLIMATE CONTROLS, AIR COOLED / HEATED SEATS, F+S AIR BAGS, AUTO/LIGHTS, ABS, TARCTION, KEYLESS ENTRY, FULLY CERTIFIED, ACCIDENT FREE, DON'T MISS OUT !! And remember....WE'LL BUY YOUR CAR EVEN IF YOU DON'T BUY OURS !!!
Vehicle Features
