$36,995+ taxes & licensing
2020 Dodge Durango
RT Blacktop | 6Seat | Sunroof | Tow Pkg | 4X4
2020 Dodge Durango
RT Blacktop | 6Seat | Sunroof | Tow Pkg | 4X4
Location
Peel Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram Fiat
212 Lakeshore Rd West, Mississauga, ON L5H 1G6
905-278-6181
$36,995
+ taxes & licensing
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Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Granite Crystal Metallic
- Interior Colour Brown
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 250790A
- Mileage 83,821 KM
Vehicle Description
COME SEE WHY ''NOBODY BEATS A DEAL FROM PEEL!'' Your Source for ALL make and models used cars and trucks. The True #1 Stellantis Retailer in Ontario for 14 years and running!! (*)
2020 Dodge Durango R/T AWD | 5.7L HEMI V8 | Granite Crystal Metallic | Blacktop Package | Heated & Ventilated Nappa Leather Bucket Seats | Uconnect 8.4" Touchscreen Display w/ Navigation | Power Sunroof | 9 Amplified Speaker w/ Subwoofer | Apple CarPlay & Android Auto | Heated Second Row Captain Seats | Heated Steering Wheel | Remote Start | Blind Spot Monitoring | Power Tailgate | Trailer Tow Group IV | Class IV Hitch Receiver | Trailer Brake Control
Clean Carfax
HEMI power, aggressive Blacktop styling, and three-row practicality make this 2020 Dodge Durango R/T AWD in Granite Crystal Metallic a standout SUV for drivers who want performance without giving up comfort or family space. Powered by the legendary 5.7L HEMI V8, this Durango delivers the strong acceleration, deep V8 character, all-weather AWD confidence, and impressive towing capability that make the R/T such a desirable trim. Inside, heated and ventilated Nappa leather bucket seats, heated second-row captain chairs, a heated steering wheel, remote start, power sunroof, power tailgate, and the Uconnect 8.4" touchscreen with navigation, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and a 9-speaker amplified audio system with subwoofer create a premium and practical cabin for every passenger. Blind Spot Monitoring adds extra confidence in daily driving, while the Trailer Tow Group IV, Class IV Hitch Receiver, and trailer brake control make this Durango properly equipped for hauling trailers, toys, or weekend gear. Finished with the Blacktop Package for a bold, blacked-out look, this Clean Carfax Durango R/T delivers the perfect mix of muscle, luxury, towing strength, and everyday versatility in one seriously sharp SUV.
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Engage & Explore with Peel Chrysler: Whether you're inquiring about our latest offers or seeking guidance, 1-866-652-6197 connects you directly. Dive deeper online or connect with our team to navigate your automotive journey seamlessly.
WE TAKE ALL TRADES & CREDIT. WE SHIP ANYWHERE IN CANADA! OUR TEAM IS READY TO SERVE YOU 7 DAYS!
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Our advertised prices are for consumers (i.e end users) only.
*FREE CarFax (click the link above to check it out at no cost to you!)*
*FULLY CERTIFIED! (Have you seen some of these other dealers stating in their advertisements that certification is an additional fee? NOT HERE! Our certification is already included in our low sale prices to save you more!)
(*) Based on the Eastern Business Center National Ranking reported sales to actual customers, not including demonstrators.
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Peel Chrysler A Trusted Destination: Based in Port Credit, Ontario, we proudly serve customers from all corners of Ontario and Canada including Toronto, Oakville, North York, Richmond Hill, Ajax, Hamilton, Niagara Falls, Brampton, Thornhill, Scarborough, Vaughan, London, Windsor, Cambridge, Kitchener, Waterloo, Brantford, Sarnia, Pickering, Huntsville, Milton, Woodbridge, Maple, Aurora, Newmarket, Orangeville, Georgetown, Stouffville, Markham, North Bay, Sudbury, Barrie, Sault Ste. Marie, Parry Sound, Bracebridge, Gravenhurst, Oshawa, Ajax, Kingston, Innisfil and surrounding areas. On our website www.peelchrysler.com, you will find a vast selection of new vehicles including the new and used Ram 1500, 2500 and 3500. Chrysler Grand Caravan, Chrysler Pacifica, Jeep Cherokee, Wrangler and more. All vehicles are priced to sell. We deliver throughout Canada. website or call us 1-866-652-6197.
Disclaimer Statement: At Peel Chrysler, your satisfaction is our priority. While many pre-owned vehicles originally come with two keys, variations may occur based on trade-ins, and all Peel Chrysler Pre-Owned Vehicles come standard with one key. Any extras provided by the previous owner will be included with your purchase, and additional keys can be bought at the time of sale. Online prices and payments are for finance purchases. Used vehicles that are being financed are subject to a $499 (^$1500 non-prime) financing fee, while cash purchases (certified cheque, bank draft, or wire transfer) on used vehicles have a $2,000 surcharge ( online price + $2,000). Cash purchases of new vehicles only incur applicable taxes and licensing fees, and those priced above $100,000 (including accessories or add-ons) are subject to a federal luxury tax. Optional finance and lease terms are available, and if trading in a vehicle with an outstanding loan balance requiring Peel Chrysler to facilitate the lien payout, a Lien Payout Fee of $349 applies. Prices, rates, and payments are subject to change without notice. Vehicle images may be digitally adjusted or enhanced for presentation purposes and are intended as a general representation only, and may not always reflect the exact appearance of the vehicle. While we strive for accuracy, occasional technical or human errors may occur, so we encourage verifying all vehicle details, including features, options, materials, and specifications, with a Peel Chrysler representative by contacting us or visiting our dealership. Experience seamless convenience with our nationwide delivery options. Visit our website or contact us for more details.
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