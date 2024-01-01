Menu
Account
Sign In
<meta charset=utf-8 /> 2020 Nissan Rouge S Comes with Heated seats, Backup camera, Bluetooth, AM/FM Radio, Cruise control, Power windows and many more features. HST and licensing will be extra * $999 Financing fee conditions may apply* Financing Available at as low as 6.98% O.A.C We approve everyone-good bad credit, newcomers, students. Previously declined by bank ? No problem !! Let the experienced professionals handle your credit application. <meta charset=utf-8 /> Apply for pre-approval today !! <span>At B TOWN AUTOS TRICITY we are not only Concerned about selling great used Vehicles at the most competitive prices at our new location </span><span class=address__address>1031 Victoria St N #2,<span> </span></span><span class=address__city>Kitchener,<span> </span></span><span class=address__province>Ontario,<span> </span></span><span class=address__postal-code>N2B 3C7</span><span>.</span> We also believe in the importance of establishing a lifelong relationship with our clients which starts from the moment you walk-in to the dealership. We,re here for you every step of the way and aims to provide the most prominent, friendly and timely service with each experience you have with us. You can think of us as being like ‘YOUR FAMILY IN THE BUSINESS’ where you can always count on us to provide you with the best automotive care.

2020 Nissan Rogue

73,020 KM

Details Description Features

$19,688

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2020 Nissan Rogue

S

Watch This Vehicle

2020 Nissan Rogue

S

Location

B Town Auto Sales

6435 Dixie Rd Unit 5, Mississauga, ON L5T 1X4

844-902-5177

  1. 11782287
  2. 11782287
  3. 11782287
  4. 11782287
  5. 11782287
  6. 11782287
  7. 11782287
  8. 11782287
  9. 11782287
  10. 11782287
  11. 11782287
  12. 11782287
  13. 11782287
  14. 11782287
  15. 11782287
  16. 11782287
  17. 11782287
  18. 11782287
  19. 11782287
Contact Seller

$19,688

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
73,020KM
VIN 5N1AT2MT0LC706637

Vehicle Details

  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # 706637
  • Mileage 73,020 KM

Vehicle Description


2020 Nissan Rouge S

Comes with Heated seats, Backup camera, Bluetooth, AM/FM Radio, Cruise control, Power windows and many more features.

HST and licensing will be extra

* $999 Financing fee conditions may apply*



Financing Available at as low as 6.98% O.A.C



We approve everyone-good bad credit, newcomers, students.



Previously declined by bank ? No problem !!



Let the experienced professionals handle your credit application.


Apply for pre-approval today !!



At B TOWN AUTOS TRICITY we are not only Concerned about selling great used Vehicles at the most competitive prices at our new location 1031 Victoria St N #2, Kitchener, Ontario, N2B 3C7. We also believe in the importance of establishing a lifelong relationship with our clients which starts from the moment you walk-in to the dealership. We,re here for you every step of the way and aims to provide the most prominent, friendly and timely service with each experience you have with us. You can think of us as being like ‘YOUR FAMILY IN THE BUSINESS’ where you can always count on us to provide you with the best automotive care.

Vehicle Features

Interior

Air Conditioning
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Rearview Camera

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Bluetooth

Safety

Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From B Town Auto Sales

Used 2019 BMW M4 for sale in Mississauga, ON
2019 BMW M4 59,500 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2017 Dodge Challenger SXT Plus for sale in Mississauga, ON
2017 Dodge Challenger SXT Plus 151,400 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2023 BMW M5 Competition for sale in Mississauga, ON
2023 BMW M5 Competition 12,876 KM $128,888 + tax & lic

Email B Town Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
B Town Auto Sales

B Town Auto Sales

6435 Dixie Rd Unit 5, Mississauga, ON L5T 1X4

Call Dealer

844-902-XXXX

(click to show)

844-902-5177

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$19,688

+ taxes & licensing

B Town Auto Sales

844-902-5177

Contact Seller
2020 Nissan Rogue