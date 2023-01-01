$26,990+ tax & licensing
2020 Volkswagen Passat
Comfortline BACKUP CAM | HEATED SEATS | BLUETOOTH | ALLOYS
Location
The Humberview Group
225 Dundas St E, Mississauga, ON L5A 1W8
- Listing ID: 9765529
- Stock #: APR11729
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 82,316 KM
Vehicle Description
Experience luxurious sophistication and dynamic performance with the 2020 Volkswagen Passat - the ultimate driving companion.
Finished in a Blue exterior that complements the Black cloth interior, standing on a set of 16 alloy wheels. Beneath the hood, you will reveal a 2.0L four (4) cylinder engine paired with a six (6) speed automatic transmission.
Step into the interior and be impressed to find features including a backup camera, heated front seats, A/C, steering wheel-mounted controls, automatic headlights, push-button start, Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Bluetooth, AM/FM/XM radio and so much more.
We'd love for you to come in and experience the exhilaration this 2020 Volkswagen Passat will bring!
PREVIOUS DAILY RENTAL
Vehicle Features
