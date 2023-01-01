Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2020 Volkswagen Passat

82,316 KM

Details Description Features

$26,990

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$26,990

+ taxes & licensing

The Humberview Group

877-879-0091

Contact Seller
2020 Volkswagen Passat

2020 Volkswagen Passat

Comfortline BACKUP CAM | HEATED SEATS | BLUETOOTH | ALLOYS

Watch This Vehicle

2020 Volkswagen Passat

Comfortline BACKUP CAM | HEATED SEATS | BLUETOOTH | ALLOYS

Location

The Humberview Group

225 Dundas St E, Mississauga, ON L5A 1W8

877-879-0091

  1. 9765529
  2. 9765529
  3. 9765529
  4. 9765529
  5. 9765529
  6. 9765529
  7. 9765529
  8. 9765529
  9. 9765529
  10. 9765529
  11. 9765529
  12. 9765529
  13. 9765529
  14. 9765529
  15. 9765529
  16. 9765529
  17. 9765529
  18. 9765529
  19. 9765529
  20. 9765529
Contact Seller

$26,990

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
82,316KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9765529
  • Stock #: APR11729

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 82,316 KM

Vehicle Description

Experience luxurious sophistication and dynamic performance with the 2020 Volkswagen Passat - the ultimate driving companion.



Finished in a Blue exterior that complements the Black cloth interior, standing on a set of 16 alloy wheels. Beneath the hood, you will reveal a 2.0L four (4) cylinder engine paired with a six (6) speed automatic transmission.



Step into the interior and be impressed to find features including a backup camera, heated front seats, A/C, steering wheel-mounted controls, automatic headlights, push-button start, Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Bluetooth, AM/FM/XM radio and so much more.



We'd love for you to come in and experience the exhilaration this 2020 Volkswagen Passat will bring!



PREVIOUS DAILY RENTAL





Visit AUTOPARK Mississauga and Experience Everything You've Come to Expect From Autopark - Fantastic Service, Above Average Reconditioning and Of Course, Friendly and Knowledgeable Sales Professionals Here to Help Today! We shop the Market So You Don't Have To! The three pillars of AutoPark are: 1) 6 locations 2) LOW NO HAGGLE Pricing3) 7 DAY EXCHANGE policy*AutoPark Mississauga serves Mississauga, Etobicoke, Oakville, Burlington, and Hamilton. AutoPark can look after you with good and challenged credit history! Car Proof history report available. No hidden fees, simply add HST & licensing. AutoPark - A new way to buy used! *call for details! Proud member of The Humberview Group. "AutoPark serves our customers better, each and every day."[Good credit, bad credit, everyone deserves the right to drive a quality, reliable vehicle with us! Find out how, at autopark.ca].

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Additional Features

6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From The Humberview Group

2017 GMC Terrain SLE-2
 84,495 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2016 Toyota Sienna X...
 99,775 KM
$38,588 + tax & lic
2019 Mazda CX-5 GT w...
 77,634 KM
$30,588 + tax & lic

Email The Humberview Group

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
The Humberview Group

The Humberview Group

AutoPark Mississauga

225 Dundas St E, Mississauga, ON L5A 1W8

Call Dealer

877-879-XXXX

(click to show)

877-879-0091

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory