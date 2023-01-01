$27,998+ tax & licensing
$27,998
+ taxes & licensing
Erinwood Ford Sales Inc
905-828-1600
2021 Ford Escape
SE
Location
2395 Motorway Blvd, Mississauga, ON L5L 1V4
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
30,082KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10449363
- Stock #: J234918A
- VIN: 1FMCU0G60MUA08539
Vehicle Details
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 3-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
Vehicle Features
Safety
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
BACKUP CAMERA
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Lane Departure Warning
PASSENGER AIRBAGS
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Keeping Assist
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Media / Nav / Comm
Air Conditioning
am/fm
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
MP3 CD Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Mechanical
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Interior
Bucket Seats
Immobilizer
Rear Defroster
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Tire Pressure Monitor
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration
Seating
Heated Seats
Cloth Seats
Convenience
Remote Starter
Telescopic Steering
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Remote Entry
Exterior
Rear Spoiler
tinted windows
Aluminum Wheels
Temporary spare tire
Comfort
Climate Control
Additional Features
Turbocharged
GPS System
Hill Ascent Control
Telematics
Pass through rear seat
Automatic head lights
Knee Air Bag
A/T
3 Cylinder Engine
Automatic Highbeams
Gasoline Fuel
8-Speed A/T
Four Wheel Disk Brakes
Driver Airbags
Cross-Traffic Alert
Passenger Airbag Sensor
Driver Restriction Features
Passenger illuminated vanity mirror
Requires Subscription
Adaptative Cruise Control
Tires Front All Season
Tires Rear All Season
Front collision mitigation
Driver Monitoring
