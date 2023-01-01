2021 Ford Escape

$39,995 + taxes & licensing 4 4 , 7 4 1 K M Used Get Financing

Listing ID: 9455608

9455608 Stock #: 11937

11937 VIN: 1FMCU0DZ3MUA14186

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Black/ Beige

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Hybrid

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 44,741 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Heated Mirrors Driver Knee Airbag Rear child safety locks Blind spot sensor Side impact beams Airbag Occupancy Sensor Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning Safety Canopy System Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags Blind Spot Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners Mykey System -inc: Top Speed Limiter, Audio Volume Limiter, Early Low Fuel Warning, Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute Ford Co-Pilot360 - Reverse Camera Back-Up Camera Ford Co-Pilot360 - Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB) and Ford Co-Pilot360 - Cross-Traffic Alert Collision Mitigation-Front Driver Monitoring-Alert Evasion Assist Ford Co-Pilot360 - Active Park Assist 2.0 Automated Parking Sensors Ford Co-Pilot360 Assist+ - Lane Centering Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Locks Power Liftgate Seating Leather Seats Memory Seats Dual Power Seats Exterior Alloy Wheels DEEP TINTED GLASS Body-coloured door handles Front fog lamps CLEARCOAT PAINT Perimeter/approach lights Lip Spoiler Black grille w/chrome surround LED brakelights Fully Galvanized Steel Panels Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access Aluminum Spare Wheel Chrome Side Windows Trim Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers Roof Rack Rails Only Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper, Heated Wiper Park and Defroster Black Rear Bumper w/Metal-Look Rub Strip/Fascia Accent Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Metal-Look Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Black Bumper Insert Tires: 225/55R19 99H A/S BSW -inc: mini spare Autolamp Auto On/Off Aero-Composite Led Low/High Beam Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off Headlights-Automatic Highbeams Interior Steering Wheel Controls Compass Heated Steering Wheel HEATED FRONT SEATS PERIMETER ALARM glove box Driver foot rest Keyless Start Full Cloth Headliner Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Outside temp gauge Garage door transmitter Front Cupholder Air filtration Carpet Floor Trim Fade-to-off interior lighting Rear cupholder Manual tilt/telescoping steering column Trunk/hatch auto-latch 1 Seatback Storage Pocket Cargo Space Lights Delayed Accessory Power Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest Valet Function 2 12V DC Power Outlets Front And Rear Map Lights Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning Redundant Digital Speedometer Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts Cargo Area Concealed Storage Integrated Navigation System w/Voice Activation Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins Systems Monitor Tracker System KEYPAD 8-Way Driver Seat Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets Distance Pacing w/Traffic Stop-Go Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination, Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror Remote Releases -Inc: Proximity Cargo Access Wireless Phone Charging Passenger Seat Electronic Fuel Door Release Pedestrian Alert Sounder Heated Leatherette Steering Wheel Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material Interior Trim -inc: Simulated Wood Instrument Panel Insert, Simulated Wood Door Panel Insert, Metal-Look Console Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents FordPass Connect 4G Mobile Hotspot Internet Access 60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback ActiveX Leatherette Rear Seat w/Manual Fore/Aft Digital/Analog Appearance Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Immobilizer Windows Panoramic Roof Comfort air rear air Dual Zone Climate Control Convenience cruise tilt Rain Sensing Wipers Remote Engine Start Proximity Key Mechanical Block Heater Trailer Wiring Harness Front-wheel drive Gas-pressurized shock absorbers Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode and Oil Cooler Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature Hybrid Electric Motor Battery w/Run Down Protection Short And Long Arm Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs GVWR: TBD 2.91 Axle Ratio 53.8 L Fuel Tank Neutral towing capability Engine: 2.5L iVCT Atkinson Cycle I-4 Hybrid Lithium Ion Traction Battery 1.1 kWh Capacity Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth Integrated roof antenna digital signal processor Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity 10 Speakers 2 LCD Monitors In The Front Siriusxm Traffic Real-Time Traffic Display Streaming Audio Additional Features Navigation BACK UP CAMERA BACK UP SENSORS Park Assist HEADS UP DISPLAY LASER CRUISE Premium audio system WIFI Regenerative 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs, Brake Assist, Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake AM / FM / CD Player Forward Crash Sensor

