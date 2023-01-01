$CALL+ tax & licensing
2021 Ford Explorer
Platinum
Location
Erin Mills Mitsubishi
2477 Motorway Blvd Unit 4, Mississauga, ON L5L 3R2
416-860-5663
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
68,800KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1FM5K8HC5MGA73323
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Mileage 68,800 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System
Mechanical
Power Steering
Additional Features
4x4
10 Speed Automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
2021 Ford Explorer