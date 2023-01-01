Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2022 Cadillac Escalade

7,400 KM

Details Description Features

$149,990

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$149,990

+ taxes & licensing

B Town Auto Sales

844-902-5177

Contact Seller
2022 Cadillac Escalade

2022 Cadillac Escalade

Sport Platinum

Watch This Vehicle

2022 Cadillac Escalade

Sport Platinum

Location

B Town Auto Sales

6435 Dixie Rd Unit 5, Mississauga, ON L5T 1X4

844-902-5177

  1. 9459364
  2. 9459364
  3. 9459364
  4. 9459364
  5. 9459364
  6. 9459364
  7. 9459364
  8. 9459364
  9. 9459364
  10. 9459364
  11. 9459364
  12. 9459364
  13. 9459364
  14. 9459364
  15. 9459364
  16. 9459364
  17. 9459364
  18. 9459364
  19. 9459364
  20. 9459364
  21. 9459364
  22. 9459364
  23. 9459364
  24. 9459364
  25. 9459364
  26. 9459364
  27. 9459364
  28. 9459364
  29. 9459364
  30. 9459364
  31. 9459364
  32. 9459364
  33. 9459364
  34. 9459364
  35. 9459364
  36. 9459364
  37. 9459364
  38. 9459364
  39. 9459364
Contact Seller

$149,990

+ taxes & licensing

7,400KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9459364
  • Stock #: 364590
  • VIN: 1gys4gkl9nr364590

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black Raven
  • Interior Colour Jet Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 7,400 KM

Vehicle Description

2022 CADILLAC ESCALADE SPORT PLATINUM

It is powered by a 6.2L V8 engine which gives you 420 hp and 460 lb-ft of torque. Engine is mated to a 10-speed automatic transmission. Cadillac OLED Display includes 7.2" diagonal Control Panel, 14.2" diagonal Cluster Display and 16.9" diagonal Infotainment Screen. 

HST and licensing will be extra

Certification and e-testing are available for $699.

* $999 Financing fee conditions may apply*



Financing Available at as low as 4.99% O.A.C



We approve everyone-good bad credit, newcomers, students.



Previously declined by bank ? No problem !!



Let the experienced professionals handle your credit application.


Apply for pre-approval today !!



At B TOWN AUTO SALES we are not only Concerned about selling great used Vehicles at the most competitive prices at our new location 6435 DIXIE RD unit 5, MISSISSAUGA, ON L5T 1X4. We also believe in the importance of establishing a lifelong relationship with our clients which starts from the moment you walk-in to the dealership. We,re here for you every step of the way and aims to provide the most prominent, friendly and timely service with each experience you have with us. You can think of us as being like ‘YOUR FAMILY IN THE BUSINESS’ where you can always count on us to provide you with the best automotive care.

Vehicle Features

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Power Steering
AM/FM Radio
Bluetooth
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Rearview Camera

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From B Town Auto Sales

2022 Cadillac Escala...
 7,400 KM
$149,990 + tax & lic
2018 Honda Civic Cou...
 75,700 KM
$22,990 + tax & lic
2019 Volkswagen Jett...
 58,261 KM
$24,490 + tax & lic

Email B Town Auto Sales

B Town Auto Sales

B Town Auto Sales

6435 Dixie Rd Unit 5, Mississauga, ON L5T 1X4

Call Dealer

844-902-XXXX

(click to show)

844-902-5177

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory