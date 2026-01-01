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*FULLY LOADED* *AWD* *LOW KMS* *MINT CONDITION* *HEATED SEATS* *REVERSE CAMERA* *AUTOMATIC* and much MORE!! Safety Certificate NOT included in the price | SAFETY: $699 Year: 2022 Make: Ford Model: Transit Trim: T-250 148 Hi Rf 9070 GVWR AWD Kms: 62,607 Finance Price: $38,880 Cash Price: $39,880 Sport Empire Cars, offering a beautiful Ford Transit AWD with ONLY 62,607 kms!! For the affordable price of $38,880+HST and licensing. Beautiful White exterior with a Black interior. Professionally detailed and ready to go. Perfect combination of reliability, comfort and luxury. Buy with Trust with an Ontario registered dealer. Please note: The listed price is a finance-only special. If you wish to purchase the vehicle with cash, a $1,000 premium will be added to the sale price. ** In accordance with OMVIC regulations, please be advised that the vehicle being offered is not currently certified, e-tested or drivable. Certification is available for an additional fee starting from $699. With our safety package the vehicle comes with a 36 day safety standard warranty, complimentary oil change and inspection report. VIN: 1FTBR2X80NKA33436

2022 Ford Transit

62,607 KM

Details Description Features

$38,880

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2022 Ford Transit

T-250 148" Hi Rf 9070 GVWR AWD

Watch This Vehicle
14293391

2022 Ford Transit

T-250 148" Hi Rf 9070 GVWR AWD

Location

Sport Empire Car Sales Mississauga

1220 Brittanna Rd E unit B, Mississauga, ON L4W 1C8

416-606-7758

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$38,880

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
62,607KM
VIN 1FTBR2X80NKA33436

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 3-door
  • Mileage 62,607 KM

Vehicle Description

*FULLY LOADED* *AWD* *LOW KMS* *MINT CONDITION* *HEATED SEATS* *REVERSE CAMERA* *AUTOMATIC* and much MORE!! Safety Certificate NOT included in the price | SAFETY: $699 Year: 2022 Make: Ford Model: Transit Trim: T-250 148 Hi Rf 9070 GVWR AWD Kms: 62,607 Finance Price: $38,880 Cash Price: $39,880 Sport Empire Cars, offering a beautiful Ford Transit AWD with ONLY 62,607 kms!! For the affordable price of $38,880+HST and licensing. Beautiful White exterior with a Black interior. Professionally detailed and ready to go. Perfect combination of reliability, comfort and luxury. Buy with Trust with an Ontario registered dealer. Please note: The listed price is a finance-only special. If you wish to purchase the vehicle with cash, a $1,000 premium will be added to the sale price. ** In accordance with OMVIC regulations, please be advised that the vehicle being offered is not currently certified, e-tested or drivable. Certification is available for an additional fee starting from $699. With our safety package the vehicle comes with a 36 day safety standard warranty, complimentary oil change and inspection report. VIN: 1FTBR2X80NKA33436

Vehicle Features

Safety

Brake Assist
Side impact beams
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Ford Co-Pilot360 - Pre-Collision Assist with Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
Ford Co-Pilot360 - Lane-Keeping System Lane Departure Warning
Driver Monitoring-Alert

Mechanical

Block Heater
Solid axle rear suspension w/leaf springs
Permanent locking hubs
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Single stainless steel exhaust
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Transmission w/Oil Cooler
Electric Power-Assist Steering
70-Amp/Hr Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
250 Amp Alternator
95 L Fuel Tank
Engine: 3.5L PFDi V6 Flex-Fuel -inc: port injection
Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel
1602.1 Kgs Maximum Payload
Gas-Pressurized Front Shock Absorbers and HD Gas-Pressurized Rear Shock Absorbers

Interior

Driver Information Centre
Locking glove box
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Front Cupholder
Driver And Passenger Door Bins
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Cargo Space Lights
Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver 1-Touch Down
2 12V DC Power Outlets
4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
driver armrest
Instrument Panel Bin
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert
4-Way Driver Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
Front Cloth Headliner
Front Only Vinyl/Rubber Floor Covering
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints
Partial Floor Console w/Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets
Urethane Gear Shifter Material
FordPass Connect 4G Mobile Hotspot Internet Access
Analog Appearance
Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Immobilizer

Media / Nav / Comm

4 Speakers
Fixed antenna
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
1 LCD Monitor In The Front
Streaming Audio

Exterior

Variable Intermittent Wipers
Black grille
Black door handles
Steel spare wheel
Black front bumper
Light tinted glass
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim
Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Laminated Glass
Split Swing-Out Rear Cargo Access
Black Rear Bumper w/1 Tow Hook
Tires: 235/65R16C 121/119 R AS BSW
Black Side Mirrors w/Convex Spotter
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams

Powertrain

engine coolant temp

Additional Features

odometer
GVWR: 9
Gauges -inc: Speedometer
Tachometer and Trip Odometer
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Front Vented Discs
Auto Start-Stop Switch Delete
070 lbs
Deletes button on dash which disables auto start-stop technology
Deletes auto stop-start technology disable button on dash
however
the feature remains permanently active

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Sport Empire Car Sales Mississauga

Sport Empire Car Sales Mississauga

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1220 Brittanna Rd E unit B, Mississauga, ON L4W 1C8

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416-606-XXXX

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416-606-7758

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$38,880

+ taxes & licensing>

Sport Empire Car Sales Mississauga

416-606-7758

2022 Ford Transit