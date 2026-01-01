$38,880+ taxes & licensing
2022 Ford Transit
T-250 148" Hi Rf 9070 GVWR AWD
2022 Ford Transit
T-250 148" Hi Rf 9070 GVWR AWD
Location
Sport Empire Car Sales Mississauga
1220 Brittanna Rd E unit B, Mississauga, ON L4W 1C8
416-606-7758
$38,880
+ taxes & licensing
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Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 3-door
- Mileage 62,607 KM
Vehicle Description
*FULLY LOADED* *AWD* *LOW KMS* *MINT CONDITION* *HEATED SEATS* *REVERSE CAMERA* *AUTOMATIC* and much MORE!! Safety Certificate NOT included in the price | SAFETY: $699 Year: 2022 Make: Ford Model: Transit Trim: T-250 148 Hi Rf 9070 GVWR AWD Kms: 62,607 Finance Price: $38,880 Cash Price: $39,880 Sport Empire Cars, offering a beautiful Ford Transit AWD with ONLY 62,607 kms!! For the affordable price of $38,880+HST and licensing. Beautiful White exterior with a Black interior. Professionally detailed and ready to go. Perfect combination of reliability, comfort and luxury. Buy with Trust with an Ontario registered dealer. Please note: The listed price is a finance-only special. If you wish to purchase the vehicle with cash, a $1,000 premium will be added to the sale price. ** In accordance with OMVIC regulations, please be advised that the vehicle being offered is not currently certified, e-tested or drivable. Certification is available for an additional fee starting from $699. With our safety package the vehicle comes with a 36 day safety standard warranty, complimentary oil change and inspection report. VIN: 1FTBR2X80NKA33436
Vehicle Features
Safety
Mechanical
Interior
Media / Nav / Comm
Exterior
Powertrain
Additional Features
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