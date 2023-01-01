$44,999+ tax & licensing
$44,999
+ taxes & licensing
The Humberview Group
866-241-9066
2022 Volkswagen Tiguan
Highline R-line
Location
The Humberview Group
3000A Woodchester Dr, Mississauga, ON L5L 2R4
13,803KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 9463312
- Stock #: 11022AP
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 13,803 KM
Vehicle Features
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System
Power Steering
AWD
8 speed automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
The Humberview Group
AutoPark Erin Mills
3000A Woodchester Dr, Mississauga, ON L5L 2R4